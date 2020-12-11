For four generations "going to the lake" has meant our family traveling to northern Minnesota. Starting with small resorts, then a small one-room cabin and finally with my parents moving to a full-time home on the lake.

Seventeen years ago, when their health started to fail and they needed to move back to the city, I knew it was my turn to keep the tradition going. Of course I thought back to my childhood and how much I loved the simplicity of a simple cabin. I wanted the next generation to experience the wonders of the lake free from TV, phones, video games, and other modern distractions. No house on the lake for us — but a cabin. Of course that means no electricity, gas-powered lights and fridge, and the ever-famous outhouse. Oh, and in this case, a 6-mile ride by boat to get to it. There are no roads involved.

When my young nephews first visited, they ran around the cabin looking at everything, then came to me with the question: Where's the TV? I told them we didn't have one and that we didn't even have electricity. They seemed really concerned. One looked at me and asked, "How are we going to breathe?" I said, "You'll see." Seventeen years later I can't imagine having anything else.

We call it Portage Bay Retreat. Yes, it's a long drive. The Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is 600 feet from the back door, but there is peace here. And quiet. And a real cabin experience.

Bob McNamara, Minneapolis