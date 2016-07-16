From 2002 until his death July 6th, Philando Castile was stopped by police 49 times, resulting in 82 citations and more than $7,000 in fines. His license was revoked or suspended multiple times for failing to pay fines. Castile, who was 32 when he died, was rarely cited for moving violations and was more often written tickets for not having car insurance or an active license.

However, about half of those citations were dismissed.

Source: Ramsey and Hennepin district courts