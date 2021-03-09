Michael Rand is joined by Minnesota United beat writer Jerry Zgoda for a look at where the Loons are in their roster building after a successful 2020 season. Minnesota United came within minutes of playing for the MLS Cup just a few months ago. Can they get back at least far this year?

Rand also reveals his latest Wolves obsession: trading for the Hawks' John Collins. He offers three Trade Machine proposals to make that work.

Also: A dive into Dak Prescott's contract, Kaapo Kahkonen's emergence as a top goalie option for the Wild and a story about Naz Reid you won't want to miss.

