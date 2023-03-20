The snow won't be close to being melted by Monday, the first day of spring. But that won't stop a much-loved Minnesota tradition: free ice cream. Here's a quick look on where to find it.

Dairy Queen is bringing back its Free Cone Day, which took a break during the pandemic. There's no purchase necessary to get a small vanilla cone. All you need to do is show up. Bring your own parka.

"We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season — treat season!" said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president of marketing, in a news release.

The deal is good at all participating locations outside of malls. There is a limit of one per person, while supplies last.

Rita's Italian Ice isn't exactly ice cream, but we'll take it. The chain will follow its 25-year tradition of offering a freebie on the first day of spring at its two Minnesota locations, one at 1016 Diffley Road in Eagan and the other at 15594 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley.

Ben and Jerry's will be celebrating its Free Cone Day on April 3. Unlike the other freebies, ice cream lovers can get in line as many times as they'd like and try any flavor available.

Spring isn't here yet, but it's already looking delicious.