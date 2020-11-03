Polls are open in Minnesota, and early reports show a steady stream — and some lines — at polling places around the state, even as much of the state has already voted.

Gov. Tim Walz, who had already voted by mail, told Minnesotans to mask up, socially distance and stay in line, at a brief Election Day news conference on the Capitol steps Tuesday morning. If you're in line, your vote will get counted, Walz said, as he encouraged the state to vote.

"If it takes until midnight, we will be there," he said, noting Minnesotans can register to vote at the polls today under state law. "You can cast your vote and be heard," he said.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said late Monday that a record 1,839,710 absentee ballots have been returned and accepted — roughly 62% of the total turnout for 2016. Another 297,482 requested absentee ballots remained outstanding.

In Minneapolis, more than 60% of voters have cast their ballots during the early voting period, with more than 166,900 ballots processed as of Monday, said Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services director Grace Wachlarowicz.

"That is incredible," she said during an early Tuesday briefing at Minneapolis Elections & Voter Services office on E. Hennepin Avenue. "And the polls have not opened yet."

Voters turned out beginning at 7 a.m. at the Brian Coyle Neighborhood Center in south Minneapolis Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

Polls opened at 7 a.m.

Ahlia Khan, 19, of Coon Rapids, voted in her first presidential election at tiny True North Church — and in a precinct that Trump won by two percentage points in 2016. She said it took her 5 minutes.

"I feel like we're going to divide as a nation after today," Khan said. "But I wanted to at least put in my opinion. Also, my mom called me," she said with a laugh.

Khan said she believes Trump was good for the economy, but Biden is far better from a "community" standpoint. She voted for Biden.

For Trump voter Sue Gross, the most important issue was "Life. If you're not going to vote for somebody who's pro-life, nothing else matters," said Gross, who cast her vote for Trump at the fire hall in the Morrison County town of Bowlus. "There is no other viable candidate.'

Morrison County was the reddest county in Minnesota in the 2016 election with 74% of voters casting ballots for Trump.

Early turnout

In Minneapolis, more than 79,000 ballots were returned by mail. Another 38,000 were dropped off in person and more than 35,000 people voted in person at early voting centers.

On Monday. Turnout was heavy at the city's voting centers, which closed at 5 p.m. Lines extended around city blocks late in the day, but election officials said everybody in line at the time was able to vote. The last vote at the Elections and Voter Services office on Hennepin was cast at 7:06 p.m. Wachlarowicz said.

For those heading out to vote Tuesday, "we will be ready for voters who chose to go to their polls," she said.

To ensure all goes smoothly, federal agents will be on hand to make sure voting rights don't get disrupted. COVID-19 precautions also will be in place.

Minneapolis voters also have until 3 p.m. Tuesday to drop off mail ballots at one of 13 drop-off locations, she said.

The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday that federal officials are being sent to monitor for potential election law violations in Minneapolis as part of an 18-state Election Day operation.

Minnesota U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald had previously said her office would appoint a prosecutor to take complaints of possible federal election law violations. A Justice Department spokesperson said Monday that the additional 13 monitors consist of a group of paralegals in the U.S. Attorney's Office's civil division in Minnesota. Another monitor is from the Justice Department's disability rights section. They will visit multiple sites in Minneapolis but will only be allowed to watch from the outside of polling places, the spokesperson said.

The federal monitors will be watching for and documenting any cases of voter intimidation or lack of access for voters with disabilities. The department did a similar sweep for the general election in 2016, fanning out across 28 states, but did not go to Minnesota. The last time federal monitors observed an election in Minneapolis was 2004, according to Simon's office.

Walz tried to quell fears about potential unrest, even as some Twin Cities businesses boarded up their buildings or announced plans to hire additional security.

Walz said boarded-up buildings are not a "self-fulfilling prophecy. We are just preparing," he said. Anyone threatening voters is showing disrespect for democracy, he added.

Anthony Lonetree, John Reinan and Stephen Montemayor contributed to this report.