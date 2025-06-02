A St. Paul writer is the poet laureate of pickleball

Baseball fans might read “Casey at the Bat.”
Runners have “To an Athlete Dying Young.”
Basketball star Kobe Bryant wrote an ode to his sport called “Dear Basketball.”
And now there’s a poem celebrating pickleball. Actually, there are 80 of them.
The muse stirred as she absorbed the cultural quirks of the game and the wide diversity of players she encountered at her home court at St. Paul’s Edgcumbe Recreation Center.
“You see all walks of life. There are so many funny things that happen on the court that it feeds my creativity,” she said. “I just started writing these poems.”
After about six months of playing and writing, she had 80 poems.
“I was so obsessed with pickleball that I could think about something about pickleball and I’d say, ‘I’m going to write this down,’” Johnson said.