According to AAA, nearly 44 million Americans are expected to travel over the long Memorial Day weekend this year — the most in almost 20 years! MnDOT has sprinkled roadways with plenty of orange cones, so pack your patience if you're heading north. You'll likely encounter a few snags and snarls before getting on the water this weekend.

The National Weather Service surveyed EF1 tornado damage in southeastern Minnesota from Tuesday evening's storms. There have been three preliminary tornadoes so far this year in Minnesota, all during this month. May, on average, sees eight tornadoes across the state. The busiest month for Minnesota tornadoes is typically June, with an average of 14.

The weekend ahead looks so-so. After a soggy start today, sunnier skies return this afternoon and linger into Saturday. A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible Saturday evening, Sunday and Memorial Day.

Lots of sports happening this weekend as well. Go Wolves, Twins & Minnesota PWHL teams!