PESHAWAR, Pakistan — Security forces raided a hideout of Pakistani Taliban on the outskirts of the northwestern city of Peshawar on Wednesday, triggering a shootout that killed three officers and as many insurgents, police said.

A militant commander Abdul Rahim was among the insurgents killed in the raid which took place in the town of Matni, a local police officer Ashfaq Khan said.

Khan provided no further details, and there was no immediate comment from the Pakistani Taliban — who are known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan or TTP — and are an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

TTP has stepped up its attacks on security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighboring Afghanistan in 2021.

Pakistani officials often accuse Afghanistan's Taliban rulers of giving shelter to TTP fighters, a charge Kabul rejects. TTP denies using Afghan soil for attacks in Pakistan.

Peshawar is the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.