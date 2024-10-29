A risotto recipe that’s easy and main-dish-worthy

Like soup, risottos love a garnish, and for this recipe the choice was obvious. Most recipes call for the white and light green parts of the leeks, but we use the tops, too. They are fried in oil in the microwave, a much easier and cleaner way to frizzle the leek tops than deep-frying them on the stove. The leftover flavored oil can be saved and used in dressings or to cook other foods.