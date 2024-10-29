Creamy and comforting, a good risotto doesn’t have to be complicated. It only takes a few ingredients — rice, broth, cheese and butter — to make one of Italy’s most iconic dishes.
A risotto recipe that’s easy and main-dish-worthy
Traditional risotto requires few ingredients, but adding leeks and squash elevates its spot at the dinner table.
In its most basic form, risotto can be an elegant backdrop for more complex dishes, like the famous osso buco, veal shanks braised in a rich sauce until tender, which is typically served with a saffron-flavored risotto.
For this week’s recipe, though, we’re adding a few more ingredients that transform a dish often relegated to the side of the plate into a showstopping star.
Along with onions and garlic, leeks are a member of the allium family. Although leeks will never make you cry, when cooked, like onions, they become sweet and meltingly tender. In this risotto, we sauté them just until softened, which keeps the flavor subtle and leaves room for its co-star in this production, butternut squash.
Winter squash, in this case butternut, gives this dish a heartiness that would satisfy anyone at the dinner table, which is why it’s the perfect choice when feeding a group that includes vegetarians.
Like soup, risottos love a garnish, and for this recipe the choice was obvious. Most recipes call for the white and light green parts of the leeks, but we use the tops, too. They are fried in oil in the microwave, a much easier and cleaner way to frizzle the leek tops than deep-frying them on the stove. The leftover flavored oil can be saved and used in dressings or to cook other foods.
While it isn’t absolutely necessary to take the extra step to make the garnish, it does elevate the dish, which is a particularly nice touch if you’re serving it as the main attraction.
If you want to provide a protein, just make sure to keep it simple, like roast chicken or pork.
Leek and Butternut Squash Risotto
Serves 6.
Creamy and tender, this hearty risotto is slightly sweet from the leeks and butternut squash with a salty savoriness from a generous showering of Parmesan cheese. From Meredith Deeds.
- 3 c. homemade or low-sodium chicken or vegetable stock
- 2 medium leeks, thoroughly cleaned
- ⅔ c. vegetable oil
- 1 ¼ tsp. salt, divided
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 small butternut squash (about 2 lb.), peeled, seeded and cut into ½-in. cubes
- 4 tbsp. unsalted butter, divided
- 2 c. Arborio rice
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- ½ c. dry white wine
- ½ c. grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
Directions
In a large measuring cup, combine the stock and enough water to make 5 cups of liquid. Set aside.
Thinly slice the white and light green parts of the leeks. Separately, cut the 4 inches above the light green part of the leeks into thin strips.
Combine leek tops and ⅔ cup vegetable oil in medium bowl. Microwave for 5 minutes. Stir and continue to microwave 2 minutes longer. Repeat, stirring and microwaving in 30-second increments, until lightly browned. Using slotted spoon, transfer leeks to paper-towel-lined plate; season with ¼ teaspoon salt. Set aside.
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in heavy large pot over medium-high heat. Add the squash and cook, stirring, until it begins to soften and brown around the edges, about 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer squash to medium bowl.
Heat 2 tablespoons butter into the same saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the sliced leeks and cook, stirring, until softened, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add the rice and remaining 1 teaspoon salt and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until the grains are translucent around the edges.
Add the white wine and cook, stirring, until the liquid has almost evaporated, about 2 minutes. Add 3 cups of the broth mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid has evaporated, 8 to 10 minutes. Continue to add liquid, ½ cup at a time, stirring until each addition is absorbed. Cook, stirring, about 8 to 10 minutes more, until rice is creamy and slightly al dente (use more water if you run out of liquid).
Remove from heat and vigorously stir in the Parmesan cheese, the remaining 2 tablespoons butter and sautéed butternut squash. (The vigorous stirring helps give the risotto its creaminess.) Season with more salt if necessary. Divide among serving bowls. Top with fried leek tops and serve with more Parmesan cheese on the side.
Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram at @meredithdeeds.
