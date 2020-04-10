THE Traveler Cliff Buhman of Lakeville

Rain and high waves delayed Buhman and his brother Curtis from a canoe trip into Ontario's Quetico Provincial Park, but the elements offered a consolation prize. "After setting up camp and getting a fire started during a rain/sleet shower, we were treated with a spectacular rainbow," the photographer wrote in an e-mail. In this photo, Curtis looks out from the campsite on Hook Island, in Lake Saganaga, where they wound up spending the night before setting off the next day. Quetico Provincial Park holds a landscape similar to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area and is adjacent to that wilderness, but hosts fewer canoers. Buhman, who has been making trips into Quetico since 1976, called the place "very special and rare."