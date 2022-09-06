A Quiet, Pleasant Week Shaping Up

Dry Week Ahead - Storm Chance This Weekend

Here's the weather outlook from AM Tuesday to AM Monday. Weather conditions will remain quiet and mostly dry through the first full week of September. Later this week and into the weekend, there is a slight chance of showers and storms as a storm system slides through.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

Weather conditions look exceptionally dry over the next several days, but later this week and weekend ahead could feature showers and storms. According to NOAA's WPC, there doesn't appear to be much rainfall potential.

Minnesota Drought Update

Here's the latest drought update across Minnesota. Thanks to a little more rain last week, severe drought has dwindled to less that 1%, but still encompasses a part of the metro. Moderate drought was at nearly 9%.

Weather Outlook on Tuesday

The weather outlook for Tuesday shows another dry and warm day with temps warming into the 70s and 80s, which will be nearly +5F to +10F above average. Temps in the Dakotas will warm into the 90s, which will be nearly +15F above average.

Weather Outlook Tuesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows temps warming into the lower 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

A Bit Sticky This Week

Here's a look at the max dewpoint forecast over the next few days. Readings will be in the mid 60s, which will be a little sticky, but we'll see more comfortable dewpoints return by the weekend.

Weather Outlook From AM Tuesday to AM Monday

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly forecast for Minneapolis on Tuesday shows temperatures starting around 60F and warming into the lower 80s by the afternoon. It'll be another sunny day with southerly winds approaching 15mph at times.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running above average by +5F to nearly +15F through the first full week of September. The warmest days will be Wednesday & Thursday with readings warming into the upper 80s to near 90F. Temps will be quite a bit cooler by Saturday after a frontal passage.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows dry weather continuing over the next several days. It'll be a warm week with highs running well above average, but we'll see cooler temps this week with a slight chance of showers and storms.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the NBM & ECMWF extended temperature outlook shows readings warming to well above average levels this week. The warmest day will be on Thursday with highs approaching 90F. We'll be quite a bit cooler this weekend and into next week with highs in the 70s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps returning to much of the nation, especially across the Central US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows dry weather lingering across the Central US. More active weather will develop in the Pacific Northwest and across the Gulf Coast.

Tracking Earl in the Atlantic

Earl developed in the Atlantic over the weekend, which is the 5th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As of Monday, the storm was located north of Puerto Rico as was moving NNW. Earl is expected to become the 2nd hurricane of the season later this week as it drifts toward Bermuda. Stay tuned...

Activity in the Atlantic

As of Monday, NOAA's NHC was tracking 2 named storms in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl are the 4th and 5th named storms of the season. Danielle is the first hurricane of the season and Earl is expected to become the 2nd hurricane of the season later this week. There is also another tropical wave west of Africa that has a medium chance of formation over the next 5 days.

A Quiet, Pleasant Week Shaping Up

By Paul Douglas

Weather is a metaphor for life: a rollercoaster with no guard rails. Most days are meh, some extraordinary, others awful. Pursuit of happiness applies to weather, too.

We have more than made up for a lousy April. Drought drags on for parts of southern Minnesota, but I can't remember a summer with so many spectacular sunny days. I vividly remember "lost summers" with locals complaining about endless streaks of rainy weekends. Not this year.

September will bring more puffs of cool air, lower humidity, foggy mornings and ripening leaves. And statistically it's probably the safest month of the year to plan an outdoor wedding. Just saying.

Cue an August reprieve with 80s returning; 90Fis not out of the question Thursday. A cooler front may trigger a brief smear of rain late Friday with daytime highs in the low 70s next weekend and seasonably comfortable weather next week.

Smoke from Alberta fires may create hazy skies and cherry-red sunsets this week, but air quality has been much better than 2021.

Extended Forecast

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. Winds: SE 8-13. High: 84.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & quiet. Winds: SSE 5. Low: 66.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky and very pleasant. Winds: E 5-10. High: 85.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

THURSDAY: Sunny, bordering on hot. Winds: SW 10-20. Wake-up: 70. High: 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds increase with PM rain. Winds: N 10-20. Wake-up: 67. High: 79.

SATURDAY: Cooler with a mix of clouds and sun. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 57. High: 73.

SUNDAY: Comfortable sunshine. Winds: N 5-10. Wake-up: 53. High: 75.

MONDAY: September bliss. More sunshine. Winds: SW 3-8. Wake-up: 56. High: 76.

This Day in Weather History

September 6th

1977: An early morning thunderstorm drops 2 inch hail in McLeod County.

1922: A heat wave over Minnesota brings highs over 100 to southwest Minnesota. One of the hot spots is New Ulm with 105.

MN Drought Update

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 6th

Average High: 77F (Record: 98F set in 1922)

Average Low: 58F (Record: 35F set in 1885)

Record Rainfall: 1.61" set in 1881

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 6th

Sunrise: 6:41am

Sunset: 7:41pm

Tuesday Weather Outlook

Hours of Daylight: ~12 hours & 59 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes & 2 seconds

Daylight LOST since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 2 hour & 38 minutes

Moon Phase for September 6th at Midnight

3.5 Days Since First Quarter

Dangerous Heat in the Western US

The Labor Day Weekend was a hot one in the Western US and dangerous heat looks to continue into the week ahead. A number of excessive heat concerns have been issued from Oregon and Idaho south to California and Arizona, where record highs will be possible.

National High Temps Tuesday

The weather outlook on Tuesday shows well above average temps across the western half of the nation, where readings will be nearly +10F to +20F above average. Scattered showers and storms will be possible in the Southern and Southeastern US with pockets of heavy rain.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through Wednesday, which shows lingering showers and storms in the Southern & Eastern US. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, the western half of the nation will be hot and dry.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found east of the Mississippi River with localized flooding possible. There will also be areas of rain in the Southwest

Highs From Average on Tuesday

