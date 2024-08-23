A pioneer in outdoor navigation turns to Minnesota for fishing smarts

Now, with added tech and financial muscle supplied by onX, the app is being adapted for Apple CarPlay. Pope said there are lots of other ways TroutRoutes will improve. His goal is to add features making the app top-rated in three ways: where to go, when to go and how to fish when you get there. For now, the pricing for subscribers is straightforward: $60 a year for the whole plan. A minimalist version of the app can be downloaded for free.