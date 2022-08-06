Each morning, Eric Fobbe and his coworkers harness themselves into a red cylindrical cage that is then slowly lowered into a hole in the ground.

As it sinks farther beneath downtown Minneapolis, the sunlight gets swallowed up. The cage shakes as it makes it way down a metal-lined shaft into the earth, below the street, past the layer of limestone and into the sandstone below. The noise of traffic quickly dissipates and is replaced by the whirring sound of ventilated air.

Finally, about 80 feet below ground, a large cavernous room opens up. Bright white lights expose what looks like a grand building's rotunda made of light-colored sand. At the end of a short path, massive tunnels open to the left and right, big enough to accommodate a school bus. A team of workers is creating a new underground world.

"I've been down in tunnels a lot through my career here," Kevin Danen, Minneapolis sewer operations engineer, said after a recent tour of the new $57 million Central City Tunnel project. "But that one took my breath away. That was an impressive sight."

Unseen to most of the city above, crews are building a large stormwater tunnel below downtown that runs parallel to an existing one beneath Washington Avenue. Work began in September and is to be completed in June 2023.

Why are they building this?

The project is designed to alleviate flooding concerns in downtown Minneapolis.

When the current stormwater system was built in the 1930s, downtown still had homes, dirt streets and grass yards to soak up the rain. Now, concrete dominates the landscape, and some skyscrapers take up full city blocks. The extra water has nowhere to go except into the aging system.

"The tunnel system is pressurizing right now, because we're trying to put too much water in it. ... It's actually cracking the concrete," Danen said. Repairs would cost up to $600,000 annually.

Minneapolis' storm tunnel upgrade

Deep below the streets of downtown Minneapolis, a network of tunnels built in the 1930s to move stormwater to the river is bursting at the seams when it rains. A $57 million project near Washington Avenue will alleviate the pressure.

1. Storm tunnels divert water to the river, while sanitary tunnels send water to be purified in St. Paul.

2. Age and growing torrents of pressurized water have taken a toll on the existing stormwater tunnels. The city is repairing the existing tunnel and building another much larger one next to it.