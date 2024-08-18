A new vision for a fresh chapter in Minnesota

We also believe that the Minnesota Star Tribune’s report should give you just as many reasons to laugh as it might give you to cry. This wonderful, dynamic, innovative, quirky and delightful pocket of the country that we call home gives us way more than 10,000 reasons to be grateful we live here. We hope to spend more time reminding ourselves why that is and sharing ideas and advice on how to live your best life in Minnesota. You’ll see that come through in our refreshed approach.