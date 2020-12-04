Como la flor

The 1997 film “Selena” made Jennifer Lopez a superstar. “Selena: The Series,” also based on the rise of the late Selena Quintanilla, may not provide the same service for actor Christian Serratos, but she’s a magnetic performer able to switch from grit to girlishness on a dime. The bulk of the first season deals with the hardships of being on the road with a stubborn dad; it’s a Hispanic American “Partridge Family” with better tunes. We meet the woman who would eventually assassinate the Tejano musician in only one brief scene.

Now streaming on Netflix

Shine a light

New technology allowed filmmakers to capture nocturnal nature in the aptly titled “Earth by Night in Color,” a limited series offering vivid views of jaguars stalking their prey in Brazil and bears swimming in Los Angeles pools, all while most humans are sound asleep. The footage is fascinating, but the producers spend way too much time patting themselves on the back. You can almost see the wildlife roll their eyes.

Now streaming on Apple Plus

Judgment day

In “Your Honor,” Bryan Cranston plays a New Orleans judge determined to protect his child who has accidentally killed a gangster’s son. Watching the award-winning actor wriggle out of one impossible jam after another is great fun. But Cranston already performed these escape acts in “Breaking Bad,” one of the best dramas of all time. This series can’t help but suffer in comparison.

9 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

Passage to India

If you like your romance on the slow and subtle side, cozy up to “A Suitable Boy,” a BBC miniseries about Lata (Tanya Maniktala), a headstrong student looking for love in a newly independent India. The miniseries is in no rush, giving director Mira Nair (“Queen of Katwe”) plenty of time to show off her native land’s clothing, food and scenery. You may not fall for Lata, but you’ll most likely kindle a love affair with the country.

Starts streaming Monday on Acorn TV

Tender loving care

“Nurses,” a Canadian export, sets out to prove that the title characters can handle soap-opera twists just as well as the doctors. The fresh-faced rookies at a fictional Toronto hospital juggle a caseload of personal problems while still finding time to get way too involved in their patients’ lives. It’s ridiculous — but at least the diverse cast members all look McDreamy.

9 p.m. Monday, KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin