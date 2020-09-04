Alien invasion

The extraterrestrials in “Earth to Ned” are committed to owning the talk-show genre, at least until Space Ghost returns to our galaxy. The Jim Henson Workshop creatures manning the desk clearly don’t answer to an HR department (guests like Andy Richter and Billy Dee Williams are basically beamed on board against their will) but host Ned seems genuinely enthralled with the conversations, waving his four arms with enthusiasm as he learns about celebrity rituals. As puppet shows go, this is much sillier, yet smarter, than “Muppets Now.”

Now streaming on Disney+

Ozzfest

“Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne” doesn’t entirely ignore the artist’s contributions to heavy metal, but the documentary is much more interested in running clips of his sitcom-like reality show than footage from Black Sabbath concerts. Osbourne and his family oblige, playing up Dad’s goofy side whenever possible.

8 p.m. Monday, A&E

Burnt toast

Cartoonist Keef Knight is so bland at the start of “Woke” that his comic strip features characters named Toast and Butter. Then an act of police brutality transforms him into a one-man Black Lives Matter rally, with J.B. Smoove’s voice egging him along every step of the way. It’s a bold premise for a series, let alone a sitcom. But it mostly succeeds, thanks in no small part to star Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”), who deftly represents the rebel fuming inside so many of us.

Starts streaming Wednesday on Hulu

Julie and the Phantoms

Shut up and dance

Kenny Ortega’s choreography gave the “High School Musical” and “Descendants” franchises an irresistible bounce. So it’s kind of shocking that his latest project, “Julia and the Phantoms,” doesn’t feature an elaborate dance number until the fourth episode. That dream sequence is a doozy, but you have to sit through a lot of corny dialogue and overacting to get there.

Starts streaming Thursday on Netflix

Jump in the line

If you didn’t know much about the week Harry Belafonte filled in for Johnny Carson, it’s because almost all of the footage from that 1968 stint was erased by NBC techs trying to save money. “The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts the Tonight Show” gives you a taste of the landmark event, with snippets from the entertainer’s conversations with Martin Luther King Jr., Paul Newman and Bobby Kennedy. We have to rely on testimonials to imagine the rest of the lineup, which included Aretha Franklin and Sidney Poitier, but the filmmakers make you feel like you were there on the couch as some of the biggest stars of their time tackle subjects Carson normally sidestepped.

Starts streaming Thursday on Peacock

Neal Justin