Wipe out

If you don't want to be reminded of the tragic year we've suffered through, you may want to avoid "The Stand," the latest adaptation of Stephen King's novel about a pandemic that turns civilization into a star-studded version of "The Walking Dead." On the other hand, the miniseries envisions a much worse outcome, which might make you feel comforted the next time you slip on your surgical mask.

Now streaming on CBS All Access

I will survive

Laura Benanti is best known for playing Melania Trump on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," but she's also a Broadway star who encouraged teenagers during the pandemic to send her examples of their vocal talents. "Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020" shows off seven of those students starring in inventive videos for songs made famous by R.E.M., Billie Eilish and Gloria Gaynor. Stick around for the finale, an inspiring version of "Waving Through a Window" from "Dear Evan Hansen."

Now streaming on HBO Max

Dance, dance, dance

Mastering ballet is as challenging as becoming a professional athlete, but "On Pointe" also makes it look as enjoyable as a trip to Disney World. I suspect this six-part documentary, which follows youngsters enrolled at New York's School of American Ballet, purposely skipped over many of the hardships, choosing to focus on students wrapped up in the joy of performing "The Nutcracker."

Now streaming on Disney Plus

Reflections

Instead of tackling the entire history of the ultimate Supreme, "Diana Ross: Story of Her Songs" explores the making of just three of the legend's hits: "Baby Love," "Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)" and "Chain Reaction." It's a smart approach, one that tells you as much about Ross' drive and abilities as an all-encompassing biography would.

9 p.m. Sunday, Reelz

London calling

"London Hughes: To Catch a ..." is so filthy it might make Amy Schumer blush. We can't even share the stand-up special's full title in a family newspaper. The British comic sells her blunt material with physical oomph, taking twerking to a whole new level. If you like your comedy on the naughty side, put Hughes on your Christmas list.

Starts streaming Tuesday on Netflix

Neal Justin