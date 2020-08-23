So I had this dream.

After 2 weeks of ultimate insanity, from covid to riot gear, this whirlwind...

I found myself a target.

At the spark of a revolution I feel like I was born for, many of us were (I’m not special), I am Black in the middle of a racial and spiritual war.

All my meditation did not prepare me for this.

Sarah White is a Minneapolis musician.

Anyways, I slept for one hour, and woke up abruptly to the words: Molecular Fire hazard. I had to wake up because I didn’t know what it meant.

Well what makes a molecule flammable, must contain carbon and hydrogen, sweet babies bond and to make carbon dioxide.

We need a certain amount of heat to make change at that point.

So in this example, heat is the trigger for change.

Pitta.

All my studies and dreams begin to make sense.

After we Abolish the Police, can we check the neighbor, the Education System?

Here’s my short version of an ideal direction..

We open School ECOsystems:

• Body Intelligence

• Food Justice (farming, seed saving, ritual, culinary fairies)

• Breathwork

• Art for Social Change

• World Relational Fields (No one is an immigrant on Stolen Land)

• Defense : Martial Arts, Community Security

• Sound : Music, Beats, Frequencies

• Nonviolent Communication

• Words (for Play, Movements, Expression, Education)

• Sciences

Let’s trade the lunchrooms for gardens. Hydroponic during the cold times.

Rigid tables swapped with wool blankets and sheepskin rugs (from local farmers of color).

Daily meditation.

Social Responsibility.

Instead of time-out, we talk about our feelings?

That way there is no shame in anger, fear, sadness and instead the focus is on neuroplasticity and healing from past generations.

Finding God in our hearts.

Anyways, it woke me up, and then I rested my eyes back to sleep.

Y’all ready?