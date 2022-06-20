A Minnesota Juneteenth Heat Spike

10 Years Later: The June 19-20, 2012, Historic Flood

"Overview - In the week leading up to the flooding rains of June 19 th -20 th , parts of northeast Minnesota had received 2-4 inches of rain as numerous storm systems moved across the area. This helped to saturate the soil which primed the Duluth area for runoff in the extreme rain event that followed. On Tuesday, June 19 th , a cold front that had moved through the previous day began to return north as a warm front and became stationary just south of Duluth. This front helped provide continuous lift for thunderstorms that developed over east-central Minnesota and then tracked northeast into the Duluth area along with the North Shore of Lake Superior and into northwestern Wisconsin. The official rainfall in Duluth on the 19 th was 4.14 inches. The thunderstorms finally ended when a strong cold front moved through during the afternoon of Wednesday, June 20 th , but not before dumping another 3.11" at the airport. The official Duluth total rainfall for the event was 7.25". Duluth International Airport broke several rainfall records during this flooding event. Locally higher amounts in the 8-10 inch range were reported throughout Duluth neighborhoods and along the North Shore of Lake Superior."

Excessive Heat Through Monday

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 100 this afternoon and 106 Monday afternoon, with overnight lows only dropping to around 80.

* WHERE...The Twin Cities metro area and west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heat may also result in some roads buckling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hourly Feels Like Temps Monday

Here's the hourly feels like temp for Minneapolis on Monday. Heat index values will quickly warm into the 90s by mid-morning and into the 100s by late afternoon and possibly as high as 106F.

Severe Threat PM Monday

According to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center there is a Marginal Risk of severe storms has been issued late Monday for the potential of a few strong storms across the region with gusty winds and hail as the primary threats.

Hot Monday With PM Storms

Here's the weather outlook from 7AM Monday to 7AM Tuesday, which shows fairly quiet conditions through much of the day. A frontal boundary will be responsible for a few strong to severe storms late in the day Monday with wind and hail as the primary concerns. There could also be a few pockets of heavy rainfall.

Precipitation Potential Through Next Week

Here's the extended rainfall potential through the end of the week. There will be a few areas of rain Monday night. There also appears to be a chance of showers and storms later in the week and potentially the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned...

Minnesota Drought Update

Thanks to above average precipitation so far this year, we've wiped out much of the drought that was in place to start the year. In fact, as of early January, nearly 10% of the state in northern Minnesota was considered in a severe drought. Now, only 3% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.

Twin Cities June Summary So Far

So far this June, the Twin Cities is running about +1.5F above average and good enough for the 32nd warmest start to any June on record. We're also nearly -1.90" below average and the 17th driest start to any June on record.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Monday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Monday shows high temps warming into the upper 90s, which will be well above average. Keep in mind that the record high for June 20th is 98F set in 1933. Feels like temps will warm into the 100s by the afternoon with breezy south winds.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Monday shows temperatures starting around record warm low temperatures in the morning. Note that the record warm low temperature for Minneapolis on June 20th is 75F set in 1943. It looks like we could see another record warm low temperature on the 21st as well. Highs temps will warm to near record levels on Monday as well with southwesterly winds gusting close to 25mph - 30mph.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running well above average again on Monday with record warmth possible Monday. Highs will still be above average through most of next week with readings in the 80s and 90s.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days shows well above average temps in place over the next several days with a better chance of showers and storms later in the week and weekend ahead. Next weekend looks a little cooler with highs possible falling into the 70s/80s.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps will be hot Sunday and Monday with highs in the 90s. Readings will be well above average through most of next week, but it may cool down a bit as we approach early July.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the nation.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across the central US. The Southwestern US could actually see more active weather with increasing precipitation chances.

A Minnesota Juneteenth Heat Spike

By Paul Douglas

It's not the heat, it's the humility. Factor in the humidity and we're talking Arizona-hot out there later on: near 100F with a heat index near 105F in the MSP metro. A two-shower day for sure.

The Twin Cities National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the metro area and western counties. Dew points will reach 70F today, and when there is this much water in the air your body can't cool itself naturally by evaporating sweat off your skin. It's much easier to overheat and get into trouble. Take it easy out there.

The heat dome passes directly over Minnesota today, with slight relief as the week goes on. That said, 5 or 6 days of 90-plus readings this week. Swarms of storms blossom late week ahead of a more formidable push of cooler, drier, more comfortable air just in time for the weekend. Long-range weather models keep the epicenter of heat just south of us into mid-July, but yes, we will enjoy a sweaty summer this year.

Hopefully with less wildfire smoke and no drought this time.

Extended Forecast

MONDAY: Scorcher. Thunder late?. Winds: S 15-25. High: 98.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of storms early. Winds: SSW 10-15. Low: 78.

TUESDAY: Sunny, slight drop in humidity. Winds: W 10-15. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, almost comfortable. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 85.

THURSDAY: Sticky sun, T-storm rumbles late. Winds: S 15-25. Wake-up: 65. High: 91.

FRIDAY: Still sweaty, few T-storms likely. Winds: SW 8-13. Wake-up: 70. High: 92.

SATURDAY: A few clouds, cooler breeze. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 67. High: 81.

SUNDAY: Blue sky, potentially pleasant. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 61. High: 80.

This Day in Weather History

June 20th

1992: Abnormally cold conditions occur across the north. Temperatures drop to 26 at Embarrass, MN and Hayward, WI, but the cold spot is 24 at Brimson, MN.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 20th

Average High: 80F (Record: 98F set in 1933)

Average Low: 62F (Record: 41F set in 1992)

Record Rainfall: 1.92" set in 1927

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 20th

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 9:02pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 36 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 5 seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 50 Minutes

Moon Phase for June 20th at Midnight

0.2 Days After Last Quarter Moon

National High Temps Monday

The weather outlook on Monday shows well above average temps in the central US. There could even be a few record highs across the Midwest. Meanwhile, it'll be cooler than average in the Western US and along the East Coast.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the national weather outlook through PM Tuesday. A large heat dome has setup in the Central US with temps running well above average. On the western edge of this hot air mass, a few strong to severe storms will be possible with pockets of locally heavy rain. We're also seeing monsoon thunderstorm chances in the Southwest through early next week as well.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across parts of the northern tier of the nation. There will also be more active weather in the Southwest as monsoon thunderstorms develop. Florida will too see areas of heavy rainfall.

Climate Stories

"New lab to simulate 200 mph hurricanes in quest to make storm-resistant homes"

When Florida International University turns on the "Wall of Wind" inside its airplane hangar turned engineering lab, the 12 enormous fans recreate the strength of a major hurricane. Within seconds, the walls and roof of their target, a shed-sized model of a home, can be torn away and flung into a net-covered field.

"Why RVs are a risky place to be during severe weather"

"After a tornado zigzagged through a shady campground in early March in Iowa's Red Haw State Park, a visitor had been killed — his camper destroyed. The tornado, which was an EF-3 on the 0 to 5 Enhanced Fujita scale for intensity, also injured a man who had been living year-round in his RV at the privately owned Country Cabins Motel and RV Park. It crushed his camper, damaged nearby cabins and toppled several large trees."

"Western Europeans Wilt in Early Summer Heatwave, Compounding Climate Change Fears"

"Spain headed for its hottest early summer temperatures in four decades on Friday, one area of France banned outdoor events, and drought stalked Italian farmers as a heatwave sent Europeans hunting for shade and fretting over climate change. Such was the heat that England's upscale Royal Ascot Racecourse even saw a rare change of protocol: guests were allowed to shed hats and jackets once the royals had passed. "Avoid over-exposing to the sun, hydrate and take care of the most vulnerable so they don't suffer from heat stroke," was the advice from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Madrid during an event, fittingly, about desertification. Temperatures were due to reach 40 to 42 degrees Celsius (104-108 Fahrenheit) in Madrid and Zaragoza, in central and eastern Spain respectively, the national weather agency AEMET said. Those would be levels not seen so early in the year since 1981."

