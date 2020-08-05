A year ago, few people might have been interested in a sterilizer wand to kill invisible germs. Fast forward to today and we all want a device like Monos’ new CleanPod portable and rechargeable UVC LED wand.

As Monos explains it: “Ultraviolet C light has a very short wavelength and very high energy. Wavelengths between 200-300 nm are considered germicidal, as they are strongly absorbed by nucleic acids. UVC light is proven to be highly effective in killing bacteria and other pathogens, by scrambling their DNA or RNA (their genetic code).”

Using it is simple: Make sure the CleanPod’s internal 2000 mAh battery is charged with the included USB-C to USB-A charging cord, slide open the safety lock and power button. Keep the CleanPod pointed and positioned a little over an inch away from the surface you want cleared of bacteria and sweep it back and forth for at least 30 seconds.

CleanPod claims to kill up to 99.9% of bacteria on surfaces. This is not a replacement for social distancing, hand washing or any of the other sanitary habits we’re consumed with, but its portability makes the CleanPod great for using outside your home on keyboards, doorknobs, in restaurants, shopping and while traveling. There are safety instructions including a warning to not use CleanPod on humans or animals since UVC light is harmful. ($90, monos.com)