The PGA Tour returns

What: Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. It marks the first of 27 tournaments over a 26-week period through Dec. 6. That schedule includes three majors (no British Open).

When: Thursday through next Sunday.

The field: 148 players with 18 of the top 25 in the world, including the top five: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson. The biggest name — Tiger Woods — chose not to play.

The last time: The tour shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic after the opening round of the Players Championship on March 12.

Precautions: The tour will require players to be tested for the coronavirus upon arrival and, for those taking a charter to the next tournament at Hilton Head, again before they leave. They also will have daily thermal readings and health questionnaires. That also applies to caddies and what the tour deems essential personnel.