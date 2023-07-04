Anthony Edwards has already achieved a remarkable amount of success with the Timberwolves for a player who is younger than many players in college; he turns 22 on Aug. 5. A look at some of his youthful accomplishments over his first three NBA seasons:

• Became the youngest player to start a game in Wolves history when he made his first start on Jan. 29, 2021, against Philadelphia at 19 years, 177 days old, in the 18th game of his rookie season.

• Set a Wolves rookie record by scoring 42 points vs. Phoenix on March 18, 2021 — when he was 19 years, 225 days old, making him the third-youngest player to score at least 40 points in an NBA game behind LeBron James in 2004 and Kevin Durant in 2008.

• Scored 42 points again in a loss to Memphis on May 5, 2021, making him only the fifth NBA rookie since 1984 to record multiple 40-point games. With six rebounds and seven assists, he was the third teenager in NBA history with a 40-5-5 game, again joining James and Durant.

• Hit 10 three-pointers on 14 attempts in a victory at Denver on Dec. 15, 2021, making him at 20 years, 132 days the youngest NBA player to make 10 threes in a game.

• Scored 151 points in six games in the Wolves' first-round playoff series vs. Memphis in 2022, the most points in a single playoff series by a player at age 20 or younger in NBA history.

• Has made 599 career three-pointers (on 1,700 attempts, hitting 35.6%), the most NBA three-pointers before a player's 22nd birthday by a whopping 143 threes.

• Has 4,871 career points in the regular-season, the fourth-most in NBA history for a player before his 22nd birthday, behind James (7,067), Durant (5,967) and Carmelo Anthony (5,405). He trails that same trio for most points before his 21st birthday, too.

• Scored 41 points in Game 2 of the first-round playoff series vs. Denver this past season, making him the fifth 21-year-old in NBA history to reach at least 40 points in a postseason game.

• Followed that game with 36 points in Game 3, making him at 21 years, 259 days the second-youngest player in NBA history (behind James) to have back-to-back playoff games with at least 35 points.