'Home' team in tourney

Lehigh earned its first NCAA tournament berth since 2010 — and its third overall — by knocking off top-seeded Bucknell and second-seeded Boston University on the road in the Patriot League tournament. The Mountain Hawks are seeded 13th and open up against West Virginia on Sunday. This is what coach Sue Troyan had to say about the six Minnesotans on the team:

Frannie Hottinger: Sophomore from Cretin Derham-Hall. Leading scorer at 14.3 ppg. "Frannie had a breakout season. We expected it, after she played behind seniors last year."

Emma Grothaus: Junior from Mahtomedi. Patriot League tournament MVP. "Emma's been an impact player since she arrived."

Mariah Sexe: Senior from East Ridge. Third-leading rebounder. "She's a tough-nosed leader and has been consistent for us in leadership and in play. A glue player."

Anna Harvey: Sophomore from Lake­ville South. "One of our most improved kids. She's shown incredible growth since her freshman year."

Megan Walker: Junior from Minnetonka (7.4 ppg). "She had a phenomenal tourney championship game," scoring seven of her 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Mackenzie Kramer: Freshman from St. Michael-Albertville (9.1 ppg). "Best rookie on the team. She's going to be one of the best players in our league in a couple of years."