A hot honey recipe that spices up everything from salads to dessert

Now is the time to put up your own hot honey because local peppers at the farmers markets are hitting their peak. Start with fresh chiles; they are fruitier, brighter and more complex than the dried. Simmer them first with a little vinegar to mellow the chiles’ harshness and give the honey a bit of tang. Use small chiles — the bird’s-eye, habanero, or Scotch bonnets. Make sure to wash your hands after working with chiles and do NOT touch your eyes when you do.