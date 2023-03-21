ROCHESTER – After years of discussion, the Rochester City Council has decided to wait a little longer to decide whether to declare some of the city's oldest downtown commercial buildings are historic landmarks.

The council on Monday refused to take a proposal to form a downtown commercial historic district off its list of tabled items. If it had passed, buildings within the district – about 30 properties along a three-block stretch of Broadway Avenue South – would have been eligible for financial preservation help but saddled with additional regulations on what owners could do with the buildings.

Preservationists have for years urged the city to declare the buildings historic landmarks. Yet questions remain over whether there are enough financial reasons for building owners to follow city restrictions on those properties.

"I don't think we're quite ready," Council President Brooke Carlson said.

Rochester residents have talked about preserving downtown businesses for decades, according to John Kruesel, who owns and operates an antique store within one of the buildings in the proposed district.

In 2014, the city hired historic consultants to determine whether the properties individually qualified as city landmarks or status on the National Register of Historic Places. Rochester commissioned another study in 2017, this time to determine whether the properties could form a district that outlines the city's historic development trends.

The council in September 2019 tabled the historic district proposal after city staff outlined confusion and concerns over Rochester's heritage preservation process and its goals, as well as potential incentives to encourage property owners to participate.

City staff updated the council last month, outlining other programs and incentives the city's historic preservation commission and staff developed over the past few years.

Molly Patterson-Lundgren, the city's historic preservation and urban design coordinator, said the property owners she's spoken with still have questions over how a district benefits them.

Owners are receptive to having a historic landmark — such designations can improve property values and help draw tourists — but are wary of additional city regulations.

"There's a bit of a disconnect still," she said. "But certainly I've heard from more than a few that they love the idea."

Rochester historic preservation rules cover building exteriors. City officials don't regulate paint colors, for example, but certain signage may be off-limits if it obscures significant historic features.

"You look at the property and say what is it about this property that makes it historically significant? And then you work to protect that feature," Patterson-Lundgren said.

Council members last month appeared divided over whether to move forward on the proposal. Though city staff included the historic district on the council's meeting agenda Monday, none of the council members moved to take up the issue once more.

Council member Patrick Keane said the proposal is a "huge lift" for the city to take on as it affects a large amount of downtown real estate.

"There are people who own private property that has public value, but then there's the public trying to say we want you to do this and that with your building," Keane said. "And we haven't figured out how to make that communication work."

While Carlson hopes to see the city create a robust financial incentives package, Keane said he'd rather vote the proposal down, arguing the city can't provide enough incentives to encourage some owners to cede control over aspects of their property.

Yet city staff can't work on putting together better incentives until the council takes up the district proposal once more, Patterson-Lundgren said.

Kruesel said he agrees the city needs to create better incentives for business owners. He argues it's easier for new developments to recoup costs after taking advantage of city incentives such as tax-increment financing, but those same financial programs don't always help owners recoup restoration or renovation costs.

"The only incentives that have been offered require a business or landlord to take on debt," Kruesel said. "You have to remove that debt."