Division III or Division I, it hasn't mattered for St. Thomas so far when playing at O'Shaughnessy Stadium.

Tom Loeffler ran for a pair of touchdowns and the Tommies extended their home winning streak to 29 games by defeating Valparaiso 20-13 Saturday in front of an announced 7,443 fans for homecoming.

"Homecoming — awesome day, tremendous crowd," coach Glenn Caruso said. "… To be able to see us build and sell out and continue to have that support is in some ways a verification of all of the things that are going on here."

Loeffler ran for a 6-yard touchdown in the second quarter after Johnson Falla's third interception of the season gave the Tommies (3-2, 2-1 Pioneer) the ball at the Beacons 32-yard line. Loeffler's 2-yard score late in the third quarter came one play after a fake punt from Josh Komis, who threw a 33-yard completion to Wesley Juszczak on fourth-and-6 at the Valparaiso 35-yard line.

That score put the Tommies ahead 20-3, and they held on from there to improve to 2-0 at home this season, their first in FCS. Valpo fell to 1-5 and 1-2 in the conference.

Cade Sexauer completed 11 of 21 passes for 98 yards with one interception. The senior quarterback also ran 16 times for 46 yards, including a 4-yard run to cap a 13-play, 78 yard drive to begin the third quarter.

Jonathan Bunce had a pair of sacks for St. Thomas, which held Valpo to 3-for-12 on third downs. Two-way player Isaiah Hall led the Tommies with five receptions for 43 yards, while he also recorded an interception late in the game.