A governor aims to connect with a country
A collection of thoughts on Tim Walz’s nomination speech.
By members of the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board
Previewing scheduled speakers at this week’s Democratic National Convention, a New York Times opinion editor wrote that Tim Walz “has a great ‘stemwinder’ in him.”
Our Tim Walz? Or was that a national honeymoon view of the vice presidential candidate, one that exceeded local experience with an affable but oratorically standard Minnesota governor?
Whichever, it laid down a marker.
A “stemwinder” is a rousing, exemplary speech. The word is often misused to describe one that’s long and boring. One would very much want to give a stemwinder at a party convention.
Walz was brief. He made his introductions, hit his marks, swore just enough for tolerable effect and boomed out a pep talk at the end, but half of the stemwinder remains within. The speech will be well-received, but it won’t be found philosophically revelatory upon reflection.
By the way, you’ll notice that we’re writing about the speech in a different way than we traditionally would have. Instead of a consensus editorial, we’re making room for the individual voices on the Minnesota Star Tribune Editorial Board. Read on for assessments from my colleagues.
DAVID BANKS
Connection with constituents. That’s what vice presidential nominee Tim Walz conveyed to DNC delegates and the rest of the nation in his short acceptance speech. In telling his life story, Minnesota’s governor introduced himself in ways that truly connected with wide swaths of Americans.
On Tuesday night, former President Barack Obama said Walz’s flannel shirts weren’t photo-op props; rather, those worn shirts had come from his actual closet and had “been through some stuff.” That stuff — his devotion to being a dad after initially having difficulties conceiving, life as a former teacher and coach, serving in the military, not being a Yale grad — made him relatable, authentic, believable. And the “happy warrior” joy he feels about public service and helping others came through as he spoke.
It would have been good to hear a bit more about what a Harris/Walz administration would do in policy areas. But for now, as a former coach connecting with the team of voters: His pep talk scored a winning touchdown. And as a retired military guy connecting with the troops: Mission accomplished.
DENISE JOHNSON
Beyond biographic highlights, hyping Kamala Harris’ credentials, and contrasting Democratic and Republican visions of America, Walz offered a “clip-and-save” list of “exactly what she’d do as president.”
It was a litany of entirely domestic initiatives, including a middle-class tax cut, a plan to “take on Big Pharma,” another to help housing affordability and a pledge that Harris “is going to stand up and fight for your freedom to live the life you want to lead.”
Yet there was no notion of international issues, even though events suggest they may be the most consequential and where the executive branch yields the most power. And not just the president: As vice president, Harris was dispatched to Central America to address the roots of the migration crisis, represented the nation at the annual gathering of influential international leaders at the Munich Security Conference, and had at least some role in forming foreign policy.
While Walz wouldn’t be commander in chief barring unexpected circumstances, the former command sergeant major didn’t give any indication of his global outlook, which was a sharp departure from a former vice president, Joe Biden, let alone the acceptance address from his opponent, JD Vance.
JOHN RASH
The marching band. The football players on stage. The “it’s the fourth quarter and we’re down a field goal” language.
Both the spectacle and Gov. Tim Walz’s speech at the DNC likely gave many of us flashbacks to high school pep rallies. It was nostalgic, maybe a little corny but highly effective.
With Walz dubbing Trump and Vance “weird,” the message from his words and stagecraft was that Democrats are the antidote: #TeamNormal.
The former Mankato West players look like friends and neighbors. Walz, with that tinge of Nebraska in his voice, looks and sounds like somebody we know. The love from Walz’s son, Gus — who stood up and said “That’s my dad!” — is what families aspire to.
Some will knock Walz’s speech for lack of policy specifics. It’s fair criticism, but this wasn’t the time or place.
For now, Walz’s acceptance of the VP nomination was a memorable, feel-good moment, one that added to the campaign’s momentum and did nothing to subtract from it. Walz, a former teacher, clearly understood the assignment.
JILL BURCUM
I moved to Minneapolis in late July. Like many Americans, before Wednesday evening, I knew little about Gov. Tim Walz. I was more familiar with the abilities of former Vikings running back Robert Smith.
That is no longer the case.
Walz stepped onto the biggest stage of his life and filled the space with a brawny and authentic presence. It wasn’t just his effective use of plain-spoken language that resonated — it was a complete command of the moment.
My colleague David Banks penned an interesting line in the introduction to this editorial toccata. He said Walz’ speech will not be found philosophically revelatory on reflection. I respectfully disagree. It wasn’t designed to be a policy manifesto. Details will come. The speech was crafted to provide insight into the constitution of a man who challenges to be one heartbeat away from the presidency.
Maya Angelou said it best: People will forget what you said or did but not how you made them feel. Walz is a worthy challenger to compete for the mantle of White House leadership.
PHIL MORRIS
If your instinct is to mock a son’s love for his dad, you’re the problem.