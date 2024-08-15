Weather

A drier weather pattern hangs on into much of next week

Highs will be around 80 each day.

By Paul Douglas

Star Tribune

August 15, 2024 at 9:20PM

It’s a jungle out there. I’m using a machete to cut my lawn. A June-like abundance of water has made its way into our lakes and rivers. Trees are looking a lot healthier. Sadly, so are the skeeters.

Welcome to what is now the second wettest year-to-date since 1871, with 29 inches so far this year at MSP. Wetter than 2014. Only 1892 was wetter (with 31.7 inches of precipitation as of Aug. 15). And no, I don’t remember that.

Mother Nature remains on-brand today with spotty instability showers and daytime highs stuck in the low 70s. Saturday should be dry with more clouds than sunshine and a persistent breeze blowing from the north at 10-20 mph. Once again Sunday gets my vote as the nicer day of the weekend: sunny, low 80s and light winds. The better lake day.

A drier pattern hangs on much of next week with highs close to 80 each day, close to average. No debilitating heat or monsoon rains, but give it time.

Will a supernaturally wet pattern spill over into fall and winter? Pretty sure more than 29.5 inches snow will fall. Bet on it.

