As they say, a day late and a dollar short. But with the Scosche Nexs1 Smart, a high-definition dash camera that mounts on your car’s window (front or back), I’ll be ready for next time.

I’m referring to a minor car accident (no injuries) I was in a couple of weeks ago while this dashcam sat boxed up on my desk, waiting to be tested.

It wasn’t that long ago that dashcams were a complicated setup, often ending in frustration. But setup is speedy with the Nexs1’s quick-release suction cup that mounts on the windshield and dual-port adapter plugs (included) with an 11.5-foot cable for power. Setting up the Wi-Fi to connect the camera and a cellphone is done with the Wi-Fi pairing button.

The image quality is outstanding. A 140-degree lens captures a wide-angle view. Inside, a Sony Starvis image sensor works well at night and in other low-light environments. A high-precision G-Sensor automatically detects impact and crucial moments for recording. This includes parking mode for recording incidents when the driver isn’t in the car.

Auto-loop recording is done directly to the included SanDisk 32GB micro-SD memory card, which can be expanded up to 256GB. ($149-$159, scosche.com)