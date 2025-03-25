In tone, “Freakslaw” — which could be described as light horror with strong queer representation — is nothing like “Geek Love.” It’s more playful and brighter, despite subject matter that could come off as grim: The titular circus of outsiders slides into the small Scottish town of Pitlaw, almost without anyone noticing. It quickly becomes clear that the circus has more than fire-breathing and strong-manning on its mind. For reasons that take a while to develop, the Freakslaw crew is bent on revenge.