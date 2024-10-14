World

A bus carrying university students crashes, killing 12 and injuring 33 in Egypt's northeast

A bus carrying university students crashed and overturned on a highway in northeastern Egypt Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 33 others, the health ministry said in a statement.

By Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 14, 2024 at 7:07PM

CAIRO — A bus carrying university students crashed and overturned on a highway in northeastern Egypt Monday, killing 12 people and injuring 33 others, the health ministry said in a statement.

Students from the Suez-based Galala University were on board. Local media reported they were returning from their classes to their dormitory in Ain Sokhna resort, using the new Galala highway, when the accident happened, and that the driver was arrested as part of an investigation into the crash.

The ministry didn't reveal what caused the accident.

The statement Monday night said 28 ambulances rushed to the site and transported the injured to the Suez Medical Complex, but didn't disclose their condition.

Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel-Ghaffar, and Minister of High Education, Ayman Ashour, expressed their condolences to the families of the students.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads, and poor enforcement of traffic laws mostly cause the collisions.

about the writer

Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Albania says only Italy is allowed to operate migrant asylum centers in the country

Albania's prime minister on Tuesday said Tirana had turned down many requests from other European Union countries to take in thousands of asylum-seekers but made an exception for Italy.

Sports

Mexico is struggling to stamp out a homophobic soccer chant ahead of the World Cup

World

Violence-hit Pakistan locks down the capital for an Asian security meeting