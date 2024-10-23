A Brazilian artist uses ash and mud for a massive Sao Paulo mural lamenting climate disasters

Mundano, who calls himself an ''artivist,'' used mud from that flood collected by activist group Movement of People Affected by Dams in the mural, as well as ashes from the Amazon, the Atlantic Forest, the Pantanal and the Cerrado. He also used earth thrown away in dumpsters in Sao Paulo and clay collected from the Sawre Muybu Indigenous land in the Amazon, from where Korap hails.