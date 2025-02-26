A beginning Nordic skier goes the distance, from learning the basics to the sport’s Super Bowl, all in one winter

My first time out was the first Saturday in December, on the machine-made snow of Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington. It was quickly apparent I was working twice as hard as experienced skiers, but going half as far. I was gassed partway up any hill. I thought I was in decent shape, riding my Peloton four times a week, but this was a different beast. Before my first lesson, I went out a couple more times to get my ski legs, which included an epic crash with my training partner that broke one of his poles.