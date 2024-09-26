Part of eastbound I-94 from Minneapolis to St. Paul to close this weekend

Drivers who use I-94 to make the trip from Minneapolis to St. Paul and the east metro suburbs will be on detour this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation shuts down a long stretch of the freeway.
The freeway will be closed from Hwy. 280 to Western Avenue.
Eastbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 280 and Western Avenue, MnDOT said.
Drivers will be rerouted north on Hwy. 280 to eastbound Hwy. 36 to southbound I-35E.
Crews will use the weekend to inspect and repair bridge decks, clean and repair stormwater drainage structures, remove overgrown vegetation, replace and repair lighting and remove graffiti on bridges and noise walls said MnDOT spokesman Kent Barnard.
Rescuers race to free people trapped by Hurricane Helene after storm kills at least 40 in 4 states
Hurricane Helene left an enormous path of destruction across Florida and the southeastern U.S. on Friday, killing at least 40 people in four states, snapping towering oaks like twigs and tearing apart homes as rescue crews launched desperate missions to save people from floodwaters.