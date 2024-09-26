News & Politics

Part of eastbound I-94 from Minneapolis to St. Paul to close this weekend

The freeway will be closed from Hwy. 280 to Western Avenue.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2024 at 11:15AM
(Minnesota Department of Transportation)

Drivers who use I-94 to make the trip from Minneapolis to St. Paul and the east metro suburbs will be on detour this weekend as the Minnesota Department of Transportation shuts down a long stretch of the freeway.

Eastbound lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 280 and Western Avenue, MnDOT said.

Drivers will be rerouted north on Hwy. 280 to eastbound Hwy. 36 to southbound I-35E.

Crews will use the weekend to inspect and repair bridge decks, clean and repair stormwater drainage structures, remove overgrown vegetation, replace and repair lighting and remove graffiti on bridges and noise walls said MnDOT spokesman Kent Barnard.

