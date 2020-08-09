Nine more people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota, health officials reported Sunday.

The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a net increase of 806 new confirmed coronavirus infections, according to the latest data release.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for four of the newly announced deaths, which came on a volume of nearly 20,000 completed tests. Statewide, the pandemic's toll reached 1,657 deaths.

The latest numbers show 312 patients were hospitalized, compared with 309 on Saturday; 148 patients required intensive care, compared with 154 on Saturday. Daily tallies for hospitalized patients in Minnesota have been trending down or holding steady in recent weeks.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. Since the first case was reported in Minnesota in early March, 5,555 people have been hospitalized.

People at greatest risk from COVID-19 include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Numbers released Saturday show health care workers have accounted for 6,805 cases statewide. A total of 53,568 Minnesotans who were infected with the novel coronavirus no longer need to be in isolation.

Confirmed cases have been reported in all of the state's 87 counties.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. The illness usually causes mild or moderate sickness and many lack symptoms.