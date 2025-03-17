9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
It’s a week of music appreciation with concerts by Capital Brass, Jason Gray and Woven Voices.
The Christian singer and songwriter performs as part of his “Better Together: The Live Recording Tour.” (7 p.m. Sat. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 13801 Fairview Dr., Burnsville. popmn.org)
2. Stephen Graham Jones
The author joins Carson Faust for a reading and conversation about his new novel “The Buffalo Hunter Hunter.” (7 p.m. Fri. Open Book, 1011 S. Washington Av., Mpls. openbookmn.org)
3. Family Movie Night
In celebration of Women’s History Month, view the screening of “ A League of Their Own,” starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks. There also will be a T-ball skills area, craft station and trivia. (6-9 p.m. Fri. Lake Nokomis Community Center, 2401 E Minnehaha Pkwy., Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
4. Fusion Fridays
DJ Fujun spins high-energy Afrobeats, soca, reggae and more to get the crowd onto the dance floor. (8 p.m. Fridays. Pimento Rum Bar, 2524 Nicollet Av., Mpls. pimento.com)
5. Minnesota Aquarium Society Expo
Aquarium lovers can view fish tanks and planted scapes, participate in a swap meet and listen to technical talks. (9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. Augsburg University, Hagfors Center, 700 21st Av. S., Mpls. aquarium.mn)
6. Maple Syrup Festival
Learn all about the task of maple sugaring with sap collection, maple crafts and a spring scavenger hunt. (Noon-2 p.m. Sat. Wargo Nature Center, 7701 Main St., Lino Lakes. anokacountymn.gov)
7. Illusion Theater
Victor Malana Maog directs a reading of Mellon Foundation Playwright-in-Residence Carlyle Brown’s “Pure Confidence.“ The story takes place in the world of horse racing and betting. (2 p.m. Sat. Center for Performing Arts, 3754 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls. illusiontheater.org)
8. Capital City Brass
A concert with musical references to heat and cold with the title, “Circles of Fire, Rings of Ice: Music for the Changing Seasons.” The program includes Gershwin’s “Summertime,” the “Game of Thrones” theme and more. (2 p.m. Sun. Olivet Congregational Church, 1850 Iglehart Av., St. Paul. capitalcitybrassquintetmn.org)
9. Woven Voices
The chamber choir composed of singers from a variety of Minnesota-based groups presents “The Traveler.” The concert includes works by Eriks Ešenvalds, Ola Gjeilo, Henry Purcell, Robert Ramsey and Franz Schubert. (3 p.m. Sun. Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Rd, Bloomington. mnwovenvoices.com)
Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.
Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.
