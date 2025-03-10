Things To Do

9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Celebrate Pi Day with puzzles and St. Patrick’s Day with parades and all things green, including beer.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 10, 2025 at 4:30PM
Members of Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers participate in St. Paul's St. Patrick's Day parade in 2023. This year the parade will be held at noon March 17. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

1. St. Patrick’s Day Parades

You don’t have to be Irish to participate in these celebrations. (St. Paul: Noon March 17. Along 5th St. from Rice Park to Mears Park. stpatsmn.org. Minneapolis: 6 p.m. March 17. Nicollet Mall, Mpls. mplsstpats.org)

2. Pi Day

You don’t have to be a whiz at algebra to celebrate this mathematical holiday. Participate in games, math puzzles, food, a raffle and more. (5:30-8 p.m. Fri. Mathnasium, 4785 Cty. Rd. 101, Minnetonka. mathnasium.com)

3. Finnegan’s & Fulton St. Patrick’s Celebration

The multiday event features live music and performances, kids crafts, green beer and contests. (Starts 5 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun.; 4 p.m. March 17. Fulton Taproom, 414 N. 6th Av., Mpls. fultonbeer.com)

4. Leech Lake Twin Cities Powwow

The inaugural event features a variety of Native American dances including men’s traditional, women’s jingle, youth hat and boot, and potato dances. (Noon-9 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 East Franklin Av., Mpls. leechlakenews.com)

5. Hackamore Brewing Co. St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Partake in a full day of Irish dance performances, green beer and more. Best dressed attendees have the opportunity to win a prize. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat. 18651 Lake Dr. E., Chanhassen. hackamorebrewing.com)

6. Northeast Orchestra and Fridley City Band

The music groups unite for a concert to “Drive the Cold Winter Away.” Works performed will have the theme of a tropical vacation with music by R. Vaughan Williams, Lars-Erik Larsson and Johann Strauss Jr. (3 p.m. Sun. Fridley High School, 6000 W. Moore Lake Dr. NE., Fridley. neorch.org)

7. East Metro Symphony Orchestra

Under the direction of Craig Hara, the orchestra performs Sergei Prokofiev’s “Peter and the Wolf.“ In addition, small ensembles will play works by Antonin Dvorak, Jessie Montgomery and Anthony Cirone. (3 p.m. Sun. 2499 Helen St. N., North St. Paul. emsorch.org)

8. Landmark Gallery

More than a dozen artists are featured in the “Women of Schmidt” exhibition. Original artwork includes drawings, paintings, collages and more. (Noon-5 p.m. Thu.-Mon. Artists reception, 6-9 p.m. Fri. Schmidt Artist Lofts, 900 W. 7th St., St. Paul. schmidtartists.com)

9. Tuesday Night Trivia

Gather your friends for laughter and themed questions presented by Good Camel Comedy Theater. (6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Du Nord Cocktail Room, 2700 E. Lake, St., Mpls. goodcamelcomedy.com)

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

