9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Laugh heartily midweek, view art and meet local authors.
A keynote talk by New York bestselling author William Kent Krueger kicks off this event. Following the talk, meet with writers Laura Ashwood, Minda Gomez and Stanley Kusunoki to learn about their works. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Northtown Library, 711 County Hwy. 10 NE., Blaine. anokacounty.libcal.com)
2. Comedy Free-For-All
Have a midweek laugh in a show filled with professional and upcoming comics. Those who think they’re funny can check in 30 minutes before showtime for a chance at a wild card spot. (7:30 p.m. Wed. House of Comedy, Mall of America, Bloomington. houseofcomedy.net)
3. Fresh Eye Gallery
For its current exhibition “In Cahoots,” nine artists worked in pairs or small groups and explored what happens when they work closely with one another. The original works were created by Aleya Berry, Will Gonzales, Lamine Richards, Josh Selvig, CJ Weydert and Nate Woodard. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Exhibit ends March 16. 4238 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. fresheyegallery.com)
4. Heather Bouwman
The author will discuss her new book, “Scattergood,” at a book release celebration. The novel follows a young girl whose life changes when her friend begins acting strangely. (Noon-1 p.m. Thu. St. Thomas University, Iverson Center for Faith, 2115 Summit Av., St. Paul. stthomas.edu)
5. Augsburg Jazz Ensemble
Student musicians demonstrate their musical prowess in concert. (7 p.m. Thu. Augsburg University, Sateren Auditorium, 1977 S. 7th 1/2 St., Mpls. augsburg.edu)
6. Beach Party
O’Shaughnessy Distilling is serving more than spirits at this tropical event. Feel the beach vibes with music from Surf Riders, Tiki cocktails and screenings of classic surf movies. Wear your best Hawaiian shirt or tropical attire for a contest. (7-11 p.m. Fri. O’Shaughnessy Distilling, 600 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls. osdistilling.com)
7. Wayzata Symphony Orchestra
Under the direction of Hannah Schendel, the orchestra collaborates with Two Rivers Chorale and Edina Chorale for a performance of Brahms' “A German Requiem.” (7:30 p.m. Fri. Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie. Also, 3 p.m. Sun. at Benson Great Hall, Bethel University, Arden Hills. thewso.org)
8. Kids' Film Fair
The family event returns to Walker Art Center’s First Free Saturday with a selection of short films along with art activities. (Activities held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.; free museum admission, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls. walkerart.org)
9. Kids Open Play
Stay-at-home moms can let their kids burn some energy at this program. Energetic youth can can take part in unstructured and child-initiated activities. (9 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Mon. & Wed.; 10 a.m.-noon Fri. Ninth Street Soccer & Coffee, 801 SE. 9th St., Mpls. ninthstreetmpls.com)
