9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

For its current exhibition “In Cahoots,” nine artists worked in pairs or small groups and explored what happens when they work closely with one another. The original works were created by Aleya Berry, Will Gonzales, Lamine Richards, Josh Selvig, CJ Weydert and Nate Woodard. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thu.-Fri.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Exhibit ends March 16. 4238 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. fresheyegallery.com)