9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Take part in the annual Institute of Hearts where you can leave a paper heart next to your favorite piece of art. During “Meet at Mia,” make a masterpiece of your own while listening to live jazz by Debbie Briggs or join the Lonely Hearts Club on a tour of the museum’s most tragic love stories. (Institute of Hearts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun.; 10-9 p.m. Thu. Meet at Mia: 5-9 p.m. Thu.; artsmia.org)