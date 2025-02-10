9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Love is in the air with Valentine’s Day events.
Take part in the annual Institute of Hearts where you can leave a paper heart next to your favorite piece of art. During “Meet at Mia,” make a masterpiece of your own while listening to live jazz by Debbie Briggs or join the Lonely Hearts Club on a tour of the museum’s most tragic love stories. (Institute of Hearts: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun.; 10-9 p.m. Thu. Meet at Mia: 5-9 p.m. Thu.; artsmia.org)
2. Valentine Card Crafting
Grades Pre-K through Grade 5 can express their appreciation and make a card for a loved one with materials provided. (3-4:30 p.m. Thu. Excelsior Library, 337 Water St., Excelsior. hclib.org)
3. Galentine’s Sip ‘N Shop
Tropes & Trifles, Tare Market and Studio Emme are teaming up for a love fest. Make a button for yourself, friend or partner, grab a treat from Tried & True Confections and shop for sustainable gifts for that special someone. (4-7 p.m. Thu. Tropes & Trifles, 2709 E. 38th St., Mpls. tropesandtrifles.com)
4. Sweet & Spicy Weekend
Fair State is brewing up love for Valentine’s weekend. Throughout the four-day event enjoy the Hazy IPA release, Fairly Luscious Cabaret, Gal Pals Valentine’s and Permanent Jewelry pop-ups. (4-10 p.m. Thu.; 9-11 p.m. Fri.; 2-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Av. NE., Mpls. fairstate.coop)
5. Pride Cultural Arts Center Open House
Join in a celebration of the opening of this new space dedicated to creativity and community. Enjoy refreshments while learning about programs, classes and gallery spaces. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat. Pride Cultural Arts Center, 1201 Harmon Place, Mpls. tcpride.org)
6. Heart and Soul Drum Academy
Youth performers from the arts organization perform, while audience members learn about djembe drums and African dance. (1 p.m. Sat. Wentworth Library, 199 E. Wentworth Av., West St. Paul. dakotacountylibrary.libcal.com)
7. Winter Fun Fest
Embrace the coldest season of the year with frosty fun, including ice mini golf and bowling, otter slides, boot hockey and more. A medallion hunt offers a chance to win a prize. (2-5 p.m. Sat. Dodge Nature Center, 365 W. Marie Av., West St Paul. dodgenaturecenter.org)
8. M & M — Museum & Movie
This Black History Month event is a collaboration between the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery and Northpoint Health and Wellness Center. It begins with a tour followed by a screening of “The Six Triple Eight,” a war drama movie written and directed by Tyler Perry. Guests will be treated to free popcorn and M&M’s. (1:30-4 p.m. Sat. Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery, 1256 Penn Av. N., Mpls. maahmg.org)
9. Piano Spectacular
Osip Nikiforov will join the Mississippi Valley Orchestra for a performance of Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No 3. Pianist Tingting Wang also joins for Tchaikovsky‘s Piano Concerto No. 1. Ho-Yin Kwok conducts. (Pre-concert talk, 2:15 p.m. Sun., followed by concert at 3 p.m. Benson Great Hall, 3900 Bethel Drive, Arden Hills. mississippivalleyorchestra.com)
