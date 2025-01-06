9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Winter activities commence with sledding, skating and animal tracking.
Join the local author and educator as he presents his new children’s book, “Saturday Morning at the Shop.” After reading from the book, Jones will discuss his creative process and sign books. (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. Reservations requested. Strive Bookstore, 901 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. strivepubandco.com)
2. Centerville Sled and Skate Night
This annual event offers Minnesota winter fun with skating, snowshoeing and kick-sledding. Warm up by the bonfire with cocoa and popcorn. (6-9 p.m. Fri. Laurie LaMotte Memorial Park, 6970 LaMotte Drive, Centerville. centervillemn.com)
3. Rosalux Gallery
David Malcolm Scott presents new paintings in his “Field Notes” exhibit. The show features abstract paintings and scrolls rendered from watercolor as the main medium. (Artist reception 6-9 p.m. Sat. Exhibit ends Jan. 26. 315 W. 48th St., Mpls. rosaluxgallery.com)
4. Family Fun Day
Walk through the park and learn how to use size, shape and patters to discover the tracks of animals that frequent the grounds. (1-3 p.m. Sun. Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, 10360 West River Road, Brooklyn Park. threeriversparks.org)
5. Snow Daze
Backyard Boombox takes over StormKing Brewpub & Barbecue for an evening of disco, house and techno music. Lefti headlines the evening that will include performances by Lucky the Unfortunate, Pearlescent, Savage Mogul and more. (4 p.m. Sun. 650 N. 5th St., Mpls. facebook.com)
6. Moonlight Serenaders Big Band
The inaugural band of the Wabasha Street Caves performs at the Edinborough entertainment series. The 14-piece dance band plays music from the 1920s through the present. (6 p.m. Sun. Amphitheater, Edinborough Park, 7700 York Av. S., Edina. edinamn.gov)
7. DJ Bingo Sundays
This fun night of gaming for music lovers takes a twist on the popular game. Instead of numbers, these bingo rounds play song clips. Match the songs on your card for a chance to win a prize. (6 p.m. Sundays. Free, reservations requested. Mermaid Event Center, 2200 Mounds View Blvd., Mounds View. eventbrite.com)
8. Victoria Laurie
The author’s new book, “A Trinket for the Taking,” kicks off a magical mystery series where character Dovey Van Dalen’s birthday plans are interrupted when a powerful artifact has been stolen, and she must track it down. Laurie will discuss the book with Christine Munsie.(7 p.m. Mon. Free, advance registration required. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. magersandquinn.com)
9. AmoZouk Dance Studio
Burn off those holiday calories with an introductory lesson on Brazilian dancing. Instructors will teach the zouk, a partner dance that evolved in the early 1990s from the dance style lambada. (7:30 p.m. Tuesdays in January. Studio Timeout, 6001 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. amozouk.com)
