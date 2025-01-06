9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

The author’s new book, “A Trinket for the Taking,” kicks off a magical mystery series where character Dovey Van Dalen’s birthday plans are interrupted when a powerful artifact has been stolen, and she must track it down. Laurie will discuss the book with Christine Munsie.(7 p.m. Mon. Free, advance registration required. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. magersandquinn.com)