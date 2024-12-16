9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
Holidazzle brightens the week along with seasonal music and last-minute shopping opportunities.
New at the freezing festival of fun is an opening ceremony featuring the Minnesota Chorale, Vikings’ Skol Line and musical artist Nur-D. Throughout the five-day event amid twinkling lights, shop at pop-up markets, dance at a silent disco, partake in a Peppermint Pub Crawl and see live performances at outdoor and indoor stages. Mpls. holidazzle.com)
2. Northeast Community Band
The annual holiday concert includes crowd favorites such as “Sleigh (Opening ceremony: 4:15 p.m. Wed. Holidazzle hours: 4-9 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; noon-9 p.m. Sat.; noon-6 p.m. Sun. Nicollet Mall between 6th and 11th streets,Ride,” “Jingle Bells” and “Auld Lang Syne.”(7 p.m. Thu. Edison High School, 700 22nd Av. NE., Mpls. northeastcommunityband.com)
3. Winter Wonderland
Oakdale Nature Preserve and Discovery Center invites cold-weather lovers outdoors. Embark on a candy cane hunt, see dogs take a hayride and meet animals at the petting zoo. (9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. 4444 N. Hadley Av., Oakdale. oakdalemn.gov)
4. Art Play
In addition to being able to browse artwork from different time periods and media, guests also have a creative outlet at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. This monthly activity gives visitors a chance to go on a scavenger hunt to find different pieces and then make their own artwork. This week, make a seasonal mixed-media card. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. artsmia.org)
5. Anoka Christmas Market
If you are waiting until the last minute to finish your holiday shopping, this small-business market offers one-of-a-kind items from local crafters. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. Green Haven Golf Course, 2800 Greenhaven Road, Anoka. facebook.com)
6. Be the Light Winter Solstice Walk
Soak in the night air along an illuminated trail on the shortest day of the year. Make your own luminaria with a positive message to take home and light a candle in honor of a loved one who struggles with mental health. (6-8:30 p.m. Sat. Free, advance registration required. Westwood Hills Nature Center, 8300 W. Franklin Av., St. Louis Park. stlouisparkmn.gov)
7. Winter Solstice Celebration
This evening of celestial diversions includes a nature walk along a luminaria trail, winter-themed games and gathering around a bonfire. (6-9 p.m. Sat. Kroening-Nature Center, 4900 N. Mississippi Drive, Mpls. minneapolisparks.org)
8. Holiday Express
Start the holiday week skating under the lights, taking a photo with Santa and making a craft. Cookies and cocoa will be served. (6-8 p.m. Mon. Phalen Recreation Center, 1000 E. Wheelock Pkwy., St. Paul. stpaul.gov)
9. Arts of the Holidays Show and Sale
It’s the final days to peruse and shop from this annual gallery show filled with works from more than 100 local artists. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Minnetonka Center for the Arts, 2240 N. Shore Drive, Wayzata. minnetonkaarts.org)
