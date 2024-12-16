9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

In addition to being able to browse artwork from different time periods and media, guests also have a creative outlet at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. This monthly activity gives visitors a chance to go on a scavenger hunt to find different pieces and then make their own artwork. This week, make a seasonal mixed-media card. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls. artsmia.org)