9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week
The holidays are in full swing and that means one thing: It’s time to hit some concerts and markets.
The senior chorus performs holiday favorites to get the crowd in a seasonal mood. (3 p.m. Sat. Wayzata High School, 4955 Peony Ln. N., Plymouth. plymouthrockers.org)
2. Nordic Julemarket
The season of giving has begun and shoppers looking for something unique and special can shop from small businesses. This three-day market features 25 vendors and shoppers can enjoy craft beer and food from trucks as well. (4-8 p.m. Fri; noon-8 p.m. Sat.; noon-6 p.m. Sun. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls. utepilsbrewing.com)
3. Calendula Gallery
Queerhaven Art Collective presents a multimedia art experience titled “Trans Joy for the Holidays,” which is about the different facets of being trans. Meet the artists during the opening reception. (6-8 p.m. Fri., exhibit through Dec. 29. 275 East 4th St., St. Paul. calendulagallery.com)
4. First Saturday Science
Kiddo scientists are invited to explore science in a fun way with hands-on activities in this monthly program. This month’s topic delves into the human body. (10 a.m.-noon Sat. Jason R. Carter Science Education Center, 664 E. 6th St., St. Paul. metrostate.edu)
5. Maplewood Holiday Craft & Gift Show
Crafters and artists display their one-of-a-kind pieces to lure shoppers. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Maplewood YMCA Community Center, 2100 White Bear Av., Maplewood. thehandsthatshape.com)
6. Summit Avenue Artisan Festival
Marking its 15th year, this festival occurs during St. Paul’s Grand Meander. Attendees can browse through handcrafted items from more than 45 artisans. Santa will pay a visit and the fest will feature children’s activities. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Av., St. Paul. spucconsummit.org)
7. St. Paul Civic Symphony
The Symphony performs a “Winter Romance” concert with Cecilia Belcher from the Minnesota Orchestra as a soloist. The program includes Beethoven’s “Leonore” Overture No. 3 and Romance for violin and orchestra Nos. 1 & 2. (3 p.m. Sun. St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 510 Hall Av., St. Paul. spcsmusic.org)
8. Indigenous Holiday Market
This is a market full of festivities and art. Shop from 20 Native American artists selling beadwork, jams, herbal remedies, soaps and more. Indigenous food vendors will be present as well with savory and sweet dishes. (Noon-4 p.m. Sun. & Dec. 15. Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. 7th St., St. Paul. facebook.com)
9. White Bear Lake Winterfest
Celebrate the holiday season with visits to Santa carriage rides, elf hunts and caroling. (11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. & Dec. 14. Downtown White Bear Lake. downtownwhitebearlake.com/events)
