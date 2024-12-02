9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

The season of giving has begun and shoppers looking for something unique and special can shop from small businesses. This three-day market features 25 vendors and shoppers can enjoy craft beer and food from trucks as well. (4-8 p.m. Fri; noon-8 p.m. Sat.; noon-6 p.m. Sun. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls. utepilsbrewing.com)