9 free things to do in the Twin Cities this week

Meet and greet an author, attend a rocking show and add to your sports card collection.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 7, 2024 at 5:00PM
An array of handcrafted glass pumpkins will be on display this weekend at the Glass Pumpkin Patch at Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts in Minneapolis. (Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts)

1. Glass Pumpkin Patch

This pumpkin patch is timeless and will never rot. View handcrafted gourds and witness glass being blown into pumpkins in demos. (11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Arts, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls. mnglassart.org)

2. Dobby Gibson

The author reads from his newest collection of poetry, “Hold Everything,” as part of a bookend event of the Rain Taxi Twin Cities Book Festival. (6-8 p.m. Thu. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com)

3. Bigly

The pop music cover band takes the stage for a rocking show in the northwestern suburbs. (9 p.m. Fri. Lookout Bar & Grill, 8672 Pineview Lane N., Maple Grove. lookoutbarandgrill.com)

4. Sports Card Show

Improve your existing collection or just browse through this sports card and collectibles show. Vendors and dealers will feature new and vintage sports cards, Pokémon, memorabilia and more. (10 a.m.-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Maplewood Mall, 3001 N. White Bear Av., Maplewood. tcscc.org)

5. Woodworkers Expo

Crafters who enjoy using wood as their medium can marvel at the 26,000 square feet of exhibitors, demonstrations and activities. Kids can be introduced to woodworking through a workshop, while others can take part in the tool swap. (9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Progress Center, State Fairgrounds, 1621 Randall Av., Falcon Heights. mnwwg.org)

6. Eagan Fall Craft Show

Local talent is on hand with crafters and artisans displaying and selling handcrafted items. The first 50 adult shoppers receive a swag bag. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan. thehandsthatshape.com)

7. Stillwater Harvest Fest

Ginormous pumpkins grown by area farmers will have their time to shine during a weigh-off. Other themed activities include a pumpkin regatta and pumpkin drop. Throughout the weekend enjoy music, an inflatable park, choice of beers, bingo, pie-eating contest and chili cook-off. (10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 101 Water St. S., Stillwater. harvestfeststillwater.com)

8. Queer Writes Book Fair

Celebrate queer literature with books, bonfires and crafts. Meet and support queer authors, book sellers and publishers. (Noon-5 p.m. Sun. 225 Thomas Av. N., Mpls. utepilsbrewing.com)

9. Indigenous Peoples Day Powwow

It’s a commemoration of the holiday with host drummers, master of ceremonies Jerry Dearly and dancers. (5-8 p.m. Oct. 14. Minneapolis American Indian Center, 1530 E. Franklin Av., Mpls. maicnet.org)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.

Melissa Walker

