1. World's Coolest Block Party

A DJ gets the party started and Funtime Funktions maintain the momentum with a fire show. As part of the World Snow Sculpting Championship, view sculptures, fire-twirling athletes and more. (6-9 p.m. Sat., Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N., Stillwater, greaterstillwaterchamber.com)

2. Fireside Reading Series

Mona Susan Power presents her novel "A Council of Dolls." Told in part through the stories of dolls, the new book follows the lives of three Native American women. (6:30 p.m. Wed., advance registration requested, thefriends.org/fireside, Rondo Community Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul, sppl.bibliocommons.com)

3. Irish Studies Round Table

History and literature instructors Jane Kennedy and Patrick O'Donnell lead a discussion on topics related to Irish culture. (6:30 p.m. Thu., Celtic Junction Arts Center, 836 N. Prior Av., St. Paul, celticjunction.org)

4. Minnetonka Fire Family Fun Day

Meet the brave people who keep communities safe. Find out what firefighters do on a daily basis and see their vehicles up close. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka, minnetonkamn.gov)

5. Blades and Bites

As part of Bloomington's Winter Fete, families can enjoy an afternoon of skating, games and giveaways. Participating food trucks are Brick Oven Bus and Taqueria Victor Hugo. (10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., Westwood Park, 3490 W. 109th St., Bloomington, bloomingtonmn.gov)

6. Winterfest

Springbrook Nature Center creates a winter wonderland of family activities. Gather the fam for ice bowling, snow painting, snowball launching and hot cocoa by a campfire. (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat., 100 85th Av. NE., Fridley, ci.fridley.mn.us)

7. Praxis Gallery

Three new exhibitions open this week at the photographic arts center. Works feature landscapes by G.S. Broz, photographic art curated by Praxis directors and a small group exhibition. (Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., exhibit through Feb. 10, 2637 27th Av. S., Mpls., praxisgallery.com)

8. Urban Expedition

The worldly program travels to Argentina for an immersive learning experience. Learn about the South American country through displays, exhibits, music and crafts. (1-3 p.m. Sun., Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, landmarkcenter.org)

9. Lyndale Free Fest

Grab a reusable bag and be ready to relieve someone of unwanted items. The community event allows neighbors to give clean clothes, household goods, books and furniture in the name of sustainability. (6-8 p.m. Mon., Painter Park, 620 W. 34th St., Mpls., lyndale.org)

