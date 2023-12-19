1. Canvas Convergence

An immersive art experience with winter-themed and Minnesotan-inspired 3-D works. Guests can pose and interact with pieces by local and regional artists featuring arctic animals, Paul Bunyan and more. (Noon-8 p.m. Wed.-Sat., noon-5 p.m. Sun., ends Feb. 28, the Shops at West End, 1632 West End Blvd., St. Louis Park, discoverstlouispark.com)

2. Festival of Trees

View a display of trees decorated by various businesses and organizations. The Mall of America Community Foundation puts on the event and donations support education across the state. (Hours vary through Jan. 3; see website for details. Mall of America, North Atrium, Bloomington, mallofamerica.com)

3. Minnetonka Center for the Arts

If you waited until the last minute to check items off your gift list, there's still time to find something special at the Arts of the Holidays Show & Sale. View or shop from local artists who work in pottery, fiber, sculpture, jewelry and more. (10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 2240 North Shore Drive, Wayzata, minnetonkaarts.org)

4. Holidays on Nicollet

Nicollet Mall radiates holiday cheer with window storefronts designed by Minneapolis-based artists and four history windows with Dayton's holiday displays using items from the University of Minnesota Performing Arts archives. Check out the nearby pop-up shops for last-minute shopping. (Pop-up holiday store hours 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.; see website for locations. Ends Jan. 5. mplsdowntown.com)

5. Books and Bars

Stating that they're "reinventing the book club," Books and Bars meets each month to discuss new and not so new literature. This month the group discusses David Grann's "Killers of the Flower Moon." (6:30 p.m. Wed., Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 NE. Fillmore St., Mpls., booksandbars.com)

6. Holiday Express

Make your last plea to Santa and enjoy cookies and cocoa. Work on craft projects and bring your ice skates for skating under the lights. (6-9 p.m. Thu., Phalen Recreation Center, 1000 E. Wheelock Pkwy., St Paul. anc.apm.activecommunities.com)

7. Winter Solstice Celebration

Drop-in winter activities on the shortest night of the year. Warm up by the fire with cider or tea, make lanterns and toast marshmallows. (4-7 p.m. Thu., Cleary Lake Regional Park, 18106 Texas Av., Prior Lake, threeriversparks.org)

8. Winter Solstice Celebration

Take in the crisp evening air with a nature walk along an illuminated luminaria trail. Play winter-themed games and make your own luminaria to take home. (5-7 p.m. Thu., Kroening Nature Center, 4900 Mississippi Court, Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

9. Saturday Vibe

Preschoolers and toddlers will be entertained at this storytime. Read-alouds are mixed with puppets, songs and activities to keep wee ones engaged. (11 a.m. Sat., Central Library, 90 W. 4th St., St. Paul, sppl.bibliocommons.com)

MELISSA WALKER

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.

Have a free event? Email events@startribune.com three weeks in advance of publication for consideration.