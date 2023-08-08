1. IndiaFest

The India Association of Minnesota celebrates 50 years with the theme "Experience India in a Day." Enjoy the sight of colorful sarees and turbans and aroma of delicious Indian food. There also will be cultural displays, exhibits and Asian Indian dance and theater groups. (11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat., State Capitol grounds, 75 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, iamn.org)

2. Food Truck Festival

Whether or not you've got your summer body together there are lots of mobile restaurants to tempt you. More than 20 food trucks bring their flavors from around the world with menus to make the calories worth it. Music and local brews also are on tap. (4-9 p.m. Fri., Eagan Festival Grounds, 1501 Central Pkwy., cityofeagan.com/foodtruck)

3. Ordway Inside Out

A breezy evening of entertainment under the stars with a streaming of "The Song Poet," a collaboration between Minnesota Opera and Theater Mu. Based on the novel by Kao Kalia Yang, it is the first Hmong story adapted for the operatic stage. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul, ordway.org)

4. Friday Night Boogie

Burnsville's Flicks on the Bricks amps it up a notch this week with a dance party. Get out of the corner and onto the floor before a screening of the musical "Puss in Boots" at dusk. (7 p.m. Fri., Nicollet Commons, 12550 Nicollet Av. S., Burnsville, burnsvillemn.gov)

5. Stockyard Days

New Brighton's family-friendly festival has lawn games, creative activities and an antique car run. Saturday's parade will feature public safety vehicles, the Irondale Marching Knights and Winter Carnival royalty. (Fri.-Sun., see website for times and locations, stockyarddays.org)

6. Community Health Fair

A community event to make health care easy, painless and affordable. Vendors will provide on-site services and screenings. There also will be family activities, entertainment and food vendors. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat., Centennial Park, 6301 Shingle Creek Pkwy., Brooklyn Center, brooklyncentermn.gov)

7. Summer Movie Night

The Vikings host films throughout the summer. Follow brothers Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach as they face off against their evil nemesis, Bowser, in the animated "Super Mario Bros. Movie." (7 p.m. TCO Stadium, 2685 Vikings Circle, Eagan, explorevikinglakes.com)

8. 'Madagascar: A Musical Adventure'

Young actors show off their ability to bring the zoo characters to life based on the animated film. Bring a lawn chair and popcorn. (Showtimes and locations vary through Aug. 30, see website for schedule, etcproductions.info/comedclasses/summertour)

9. Drop In Skate Deck Show

Brews and boards come together for a group exhibition celebrating skate culture. Otherworldly Arts Collective presents a show at Modist Brewing Co. of skate decks as art with multimedia works by more than 80 artists. (Ends Aug. 25, 505 N. 3rd St., Mpls., oacmn.com)

