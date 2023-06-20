Party for Parks

Volunteers are honored by the St. Paul Parks Conservancy. Celebrating the neighborhood parks, the evening features family fun, music, food and beverages. (5:30-8:30 p.m. Wed., Phalen Park Picnic Pavilion, 1600 Phalen Drive, St. Paul, saintpaulparksconservancy.org)

Columbia Heights Jamboree

The citywide festival puts local excellence, talent and achievement under the spotlight. The five-day festival hosted by the Columbia Heights Lions Club includes a medallion hunt, carnival, music and a Saturday fireworks show. (Wed.-Sun., see website for times and locations. columbiaheightsmn.gov)

Pride Block Party

If you enjoy a good oyster to shuck while celebrating Pride month, this party is the spot. This Red Rabbit, Queerspace Collective and Indeed Brewing Co. collaboration features fresh and grilled oysters and oyster shooters. Local DJs will spin tunes while partygoers can sip on Tickled Pink Pride cocktails and local brews. (3-9 p.m. Thu., 201 Washington Av. N., Mpls., northloop.org)

Beatles Singalong

All you need is love of this rock band to participate. Novice singers can come together for an evening of singing songs from the band's catalog. (7 p.m. Thu., Water Works Park, 425 West River Pkwy., Mpls., macphail.org)

Christian Fellowship of Art Music Composers Conference

After daylong workshops, this event opens to the public for two nights of free concerts. On Thursday, the Christian Fellowship of Art Music Composers Concert Choir performs, and on Friday it's the Dakota Valley Symphony conducted by Stephen J. Ramsey. (7 p.m. Thu.-Fri., Meetinghouse Church, 6200 Colonial Way, Edina, cfamc.org)

Latin Expo Fair

Promoting Latino-owned products and services, this event strives to be more like a family reunion than just a party. Filled with culture and traditions, the event will feature demonstrations, food, music, arts and crafts, raffles and prizes. (Noon-9 p.m., Sat., Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park, $10, children under 12 free, discoverstlouispark.com)

Twin Cities Rose Club Show

More than 100 varieties of roses with individual and multiple-bloom specimens and arrangements will be on display. Get a few tips on which types grow best in Minnesota as experts will be on hand for questions. (1-7 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Bachman's, 6010 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., bachmans.com)

Eagan Art Festival

A weekend of fine art and original handmade crafts for every budget is on tap. There also will be artist demonstrations, food and live music by Paul Imholte, Other Country Ensemble and others. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun., Eagan Central Park, 1501 Central Pkwy., eaganartfestival.org)

Cafesjian's Carousel

The $3 admission is waived for a day of free rides on the twirling antique that is home to four rows of 68 horses and scenic paintings. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tue., Como Park, 1245 Midway Pkwy., St. Paul. ourfaircarousel.org)

Free tickets! Sign up for the Star Tribune Going Out newsletter to enter a drawing to win free tickets to Twin Cities events at startribune.com/goingout.