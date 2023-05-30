1. WaterFest

Prepare your sea (or lake) legs for a day at Lake Phalen. The Ramsey-Washington Metro Watershed District celebrates clean lakes with activities on and around water including fishing lessons, sailboat rides and water games. Canoes, kayaks and paddleboats are available for checkout. The festival also includes hands-on learning about clean water, wildlife, and land and water conservation. (11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat., 1600 Phalen Drive, St. Paul, rwmwd.org)

2. Purple Day

Party like it's 1999 as north Minneapolis remembers its native son, Prince. It was once called the Wheatley Festival, and Prince performed there annually back in the day. The revamped celebration revolves around his signature color with performances, fashion, spoken word and other special performances. (Noon-7 p.m. Sat., Wheatley Field, 1301 10th Av. N., Mpls., for info, 612-245-6468)

3. Downtown Field Day

Through September, downtown will host more than 1,800 events to bring people together. A summer kickoff event at the Commons features food trucks, friendly competitions, games, activities and live music. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thu., 425 Portland Av. S., Mpls., mplsdowntown.com)

4. St. Croix Valley Art Opener Tour

Talented artists open the doors of their studios to reveal their fine art and contemporary crafts. The self-guided studio tour extends along the Minnesota and Wisconsin border. (4-8 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. See website for artists and locations. artopener.org)

5. Burnsville PRIDE

Everyone belongs at this celebration of Personal Rights in Defense and Education. A DJ sets a festive mood with yard games, face painting, a bubble foam pit and more. The MVTA hosts a cooling bus and the Corndog Co. sells the perfect hand-held food. (1-4 p.m. Sat., Vista View Park, 1501 Circle Lane, burnsvillemn.gov)

6. Twin Cities West Metro Asian Fair

An inaugural celebration to display the varied and splendid heritage of Asia. Senses will be immersed in cuisine from local vendors, martial arts demonstrations, music and dance performances and a fashion show with traditional costumes. (11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., Hilde Performance Center, 3500 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, tcasianfair.org)

7. Opera Under the Stars

Not all opera is stodgy and sleep-inducing. Broaden your musical horizons with classical music with a twist and the bonus of being outdoors along the picturesque Mississippi River. (7 p.m. Mon., Water Works at Mill Ruins Park, 425 W. River Pkwy., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org)

8. Talk of the Stacks

Lissa Jones is in conversation with author Brandon Taylor. The Booker Prize-nominated author presents his new work, "The Late American," the tale of young men and women at a crossroads. (6:30 p.m. Tue., free, registration requested; also virtual option. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., supporthclib.org)

9. The Strum Brothers

Chillax with good vibes and good tunes. Wednesdays mean no cover charge with this week's band playing ukulele-powered tunes at Maggie's Lounge. (6:30-8:30 p.m. Wed., 6161 Hwy. 65 NE., Fridley, croonersloungemn.com)

