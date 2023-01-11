Thursday, Jan. 12

1. St. Paul Chamber Orchestra: Baroque music is among the SPCO's specialties, but there's a special spirit and sense of fun about it when they're joined by English artistic partner, harpsichordist and conductor Richard Egarr. Catch what they do with works by Heinrich Biber, Johann Schmelzer and Georg Philipp Telemann, as well as J.S. Bach's transporting Third Orchestral Suite and its very familiar "Air." (7:30 p.m. Temple Israel, 2324 Emerson Ave. S., Mpls.; also 11 a.m. Fri. and 8 p.m. Sat. Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun. St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, free-$50, thespco.org.)

Also: Milwaukee's Paul Cebar, a purveyor of various danceable rhythms, brings his latest ensemble, Tomorrow Sound (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$25); Barsuk Records-affiliated Minneapolis-via-Brooklyn indie folk-rock band Yellow Ostrich kicks off its three-week January residency with Poolboy and Lamar (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$15); saxophonist Steve Clarke leads his local jazz ensemble (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); Jay Bee & the Routine throw down vintage R&B every Thursday in the North Loop (9:30 p.m. Bunkers, $8).

Friday, Jan. 13

2. Sounds of Blackness: This Grammy-winning Twin Cities musical institution has prided itself on performing a wide range of music from the Black experience. With their annual salute to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Sounds' "Music for Martin" program may be their most diverse, encompassing spirituals, African, gospel, protest, soul and inspirational music, including such originals as "Optimistic" and "Hold On." For more than 50 years, director Gary Hines has led this ever-evolving cast of musicians and singers, featuring the glorious lead vocalist Jamecia Bennett. (7:30 p.m. Ordway Music Theater, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $24-$52, ordway.org)

3. The Scarlet Goodbye: Officially ending his 10-year hiatus from the new-albums bins, ex-Soul Asylum guitarist and Golden Smog co-vocalist Daniel Murphy will mark the debut release by his pandemic-abating rock band with singer/songwriter/producer and Aster Cafe proprietor Jeff Arundel. "Hope's Eternal" springs with polished yet punchy, Warren Zevon-meets-Badfinger-like rock tunes that show off how serious these for-fun collaborators got about songwriting, from the topical and timely "Panic and Blame" and "Rosary" to the Alzheimer's-inspired lament "Minor Things." Two Harbors and John Swardson open the release party. (7:30 p.m. Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., $15-$20, eventbrite.com)

4. Folsom Prison Experience: Jan. 13 marks 55 years to the day that Johnny Cash performed at Folsom State Prison in California. In front of excited inmates, the country star played two shows (one in the morning, one at lunchtime), which contributed to the legendary album "Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison" featuring "Folsom Prison Blues," his 1955 hit (right before he scored with "Walk the Line"). There's no better singer than Jay Ernest, frontman of Minneapolis' spot-on Church of Cash, to recreate this 1968 concert in its entirety in a theatrical setting. There will be a cast of more than a dozen performers, including Kat Perkins as June Carter. (7:30 p.m. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville, $30-$40, ticketmaster.com)

5. Gramma's Boyfriend: With its all-star cast spread between the touring lineups of the Cactus Blossoms, Suburbs, Grace Potter and Lissie along with frontwoman Haley McCallum's solo endeavors as simply Haley, this wild-eyed Twin Cities art-punk band's live shows are naturally special occasions due to its members' limited availability. They're consistently riveting despite the gaps, too. The quintet has been gradually working up material for its long-awaited follow-up to the still-burning 2015 album "Perm." And it's a special bill this time with two other female-fronted bands, the Black Widows and the Nunnery. (9 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $12-$15, axs.com)

Also: Celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough album "Sister Sweetly," Colorado's Big Head Todd and the Monsters aren't afraid of traveling to Minnesota in the winter (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $35-$75); sometimes political, sometimes humorous Hamell on Trial returns with new tunes from 2020's "The Pandemic Songs" (8 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $10-$15); versatile Twin Cities vocalist Jennifer Grimm celebrates her new gig as Crooner's music director with a special champagne show with guitarist Joe Cruz, her hubby (5:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); rootsy, affable pop-rockers Doug Collins & the Receptionists and Texas-rooted twang pickers Trevor McSpadden and Mary Cutrufello pair up at Palmer's Bar (8 p.m., $15).

Saturday, Jan. 14

6. Dry Cleaning: Like fellow U.K. imports Wet Leg, this aloofly cool band from South London generated a strong buzz and smattering of indie/public radio play in 2022 with singer Florence Shaw's quirky, monotone vocals and a feisty, fun dose of post-punk and Krautrock grooves. The quartet is kicking off the new year with a North American tour behind its second LP for 4AD Records, "Stumpwork," landing the band in Minnesota for the first time. Baltimore electro-soul artist Nourished by Time opens. (8:30 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22-$40, axs.com)

7. Sean Anonymous: Shouted out from the stage by Lizzo at her recent Xcel Center show, the artful, veteran Minneapolis rapper always brings together friends and followers from the indie-minded Twin Cities hip-hop scene for his traditional birthday show in the Entry. The gig truly amounts to a party each year. This year's lineup includes hard-hitting duo Blood $moke Body, Las Vegas transplant Gym Kang and longtime cohorts Chance York, DJ Mad Mardigan and Dimitry Killstorm. (9 p.m. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $15, axs.com)

Also: On last year's "Philadelphia Mississippi," Philly's beloved bluesy hip-hopper G. Love orchestrated a fun and frisky North-South collaboration with the help of the North Mississippi Allstars, Christone (Kingfish) Ingram, Jontavious Willis, Schoolly D and others; with Donavon Frankenreiter (8:30 p.m. First Avenue, $35-$40); early last year, Minneapolis vocal giant Robert Robinson and singer/songwriter/poet Tim Frantzich traveled the length of the Mississippi River, stopping en route to share stories, write songs and reflect; they share those new tunes (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40); revisit Minnesota's own the Andrews Sisters of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" fame, with Sisters of Swing featuring local harmonizers Aimee Lee, Kathy Mueller and Lisa Pallen, with stories and narration by Bill Arnold (4 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); Kraig Johnson of Golden Smog and Run Westy Run steps out with his main songwriting vehicle the Program (9 p.m. Aster Cafe, $15); Afro-Caribbean/Cuban groovers Malamanya host another Latin music danceathon (9 p.m. Uptown VFW, $15).

Sunday, Jan. 15

8. Rebirth Brass Band: Squeezing in a quick Midwest jaunt between its long-running Tuesday night gig back in New Orleans (moved to a new joint, the Rabbit Hole), the Grammy-nominated NOLA funk troupe has its 40th anniversary on the horizon alongside the usual run of Mardi Gras and Jazz Fest gigs this year. It's always a treat to see the eight-plus members here in winter freezing their tails off just to warm up their many fans on the other end of the Mississippi River. (6 & 8 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $35-$45, dakotacooks.com)

9. Robert Wilkinson: After 20-some years, the Flamin' Oh's frontman recently retired from his day job at Health Partners. But he's not retiring from music. In fact, late last year the veteran Minneapolis rocker dropped a winning new album, "Lost and Found," which he actually recorded in 1991 with the Robert Wilkinson Band. Filled with punchy new-wave rock and a taste of Chuck Berry, the record still sounds fresh and vital. For this acoustic gig, Wilkinson will be accompanied by percussionist Mikkel Beckmen. (3 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., free, 331club.com)

Also: The ever-suave Fred Steele salutes the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with some help from the next generation of Steeles (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $25-$35); Larry McDonough, Twin Cities lawyer by day, jazz man by night, salutes the late great pianist Bill Evans, followed by a documentary about Evans by Bruce Spiegel (7 p.m. Parkway Theater, $10-$15); top Twin Cities twangers Trailer Trash have the right repertoire and attitude for an afternoon of honky-tonkin' (4 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); Charlie Parr's January residency continues with Haley (7:30 p.m. Turf Club, sold out); Cornbread Harris' "Church of Cornbread" happens every Sunday afternoon (5-7 p.m. Palmer's Bar, free); rowdy punk band Butter Boys are hosting a Sunday residency with Surly Grrly (7:30 Mortimer's, $8).

Monday, Jan. 16

After her recent divinity studies at Luther Seminary, Minnesota's ever-shining light Jearlyn Steele will bring a new spirit to her Martin Luther King Day celebration (7 p.m. the Dakota, $25-$35); vintage, torchy country singer Molly Brandt opens for twang masters the Cactus Blossoms' ongoing winter run at the Turf Club (8 p.m., $20-$25); the Short Circuit series curated by U of M student station Radio K features young bands Sumer, the Culture and Ozone Creations (8 p.m. 7th St. Entry, $10).

Tuesday, Jan. 17

California singer-songwriter Tyler Hilton, best known for portraying Elvis Presley in the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line," shares a bill with the Hot Club of Cowtown, the Bob Dylan-cosigned Western swing combo that celebrated its 25th anniversary last year (7 p.m. the Dakota, $45-$60).

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Nunnabove, the young sibling quartet from Woodbury with plenty of potential, continues their post-"America's Got Talent" climb (7 p.m. the Dakota, $15-$20).

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.