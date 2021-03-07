Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 897 new COVID-19 cases, along with 4 additional deaths.

On the vaccine front, an additional 29,803 state residents have received at least the first dose, bringing the total to 1,046,077, or about 19% of the state residents.

Vaccination sites are giving 13,000 to 14,000 shots during the weekdays, which includes second doses as well. But activity drops sharply over the weekends.

Minnesota has been receiving shipments of the required second dose that is needed to provide immunity protection. So far, 570,038 people have gotten the second shot.

To date, the pandemic has sickened 490,011 Minnesotans and led to 6,550 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

Of the newly reported deaths, one was a resident of a long-term care facility while the three others were in private residences.

Most people who become ill from the coronavirus experience mild or no symptoms. An estimated 476,055 of those sickened are considered to be no longer infectious.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications that require medical attention.

The number of people needing hospitalization for COVID-19 complications continues to decline. A total of two patients were newly admitted Sunday, down from five last Sunday.

Diagnostic laboratories reported 28,607 test results to state officials, a decrease from 32,076 the previous day.

